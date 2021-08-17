Curiosity Releases First-Ever Original Feature HEVAL Scheduled for World Premiere September 23 | Company





SILVER SPRING, Maryland – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 17, 2021– Curiosity flow (NASDAQ: CURI) announced today that its first-ever original feature film, FRIENDS, will be broadcast on September 23 on the streaming service. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005744/en/ The original documentary film HEVAL will premiere on Curiosity Stream on September 23. (Photo: Business Wire) The feature-length documentary, produced by Jupiter Entertainment, explores the gripping real-life story of British-born actor Michael Enright, who abandoned his career in Hollywood to volunteer for the fight against ISIS in Syria. Some thought he was a selfless hero battling America’s most insidious enemy; others saw him as an angry narcissist, organizing a publicity stunt to advance his career. But at the end of his service, neither the UK nor the US welcomed him again. Enright and its complex history gained international attention when several media reports, including a detailed profile in The Washington Post by Manuel Roig-Franzia, confirmed his participation in the Syrian conflict. Through incisive interviews with the actor, his supporters, critics and leading foreign affairs experts and featuring the actors themselves, a stunning and never-before-seen helmet-cam video of deadly battles and interrogations of ISIS fighters. FRIENDS gives viewers unprecedented access to a war on evil and a controversial one-man role in it. FRIENDS explores the incredibly complex issues centered on America’s relationship with the Middle East and its allies by focusing on one man’s compelling story, said Rob Burk, head of original content for Curiosity Stream. Jupiter Entertainment has built an impressive track record in factual television, and we’re excited to partner with them, once again, to tell their incredibly compelling story. Patrick Reardon, Chairman of Jupiter, added: Michaels’ story is ripe with global politics, controversy, sacrifice and unprecedented access to a war on evil. It’s the exact kind of compelling and complex narrative that we explore further as we continue to prioritize premium documentaries. Today, Enright is struggling to negotiate his return to his adopted homeland of the United States. Several senior US officials have come to his defense, but global support is waning and Enrights’ future is more uncertain than ever. From Emmy Award winner Adam R. Wood, FRIENDS is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Sky Studios for Curiosity Stream. For Jupiter Entertainment, executive producers are Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and Dave Madison, as well as Craig Rosebraugh, Matthew Einstein and Adam R. Wood, who is also a director. Rob Burk, Head of Original Content, is the executive producer of Curiosity Stream. About Curiosity Stream Started by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream is a global leader in factual streaming and media services. Curiosity Streams documentaries and reports cover everything from space exploration and adventure to the secret lives of pets, allowing viewers of all ages to fuel and explore their passions. news. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, Curiosity Stream delivers stunning visuals and unparalleled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and the way of life. life. Curiosity Stream is available worldwide for watching on TV, desktop, mobile, and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV and Apple TV channels, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, Sling TV video channels, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TV, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other partners and platforms worldwide distribution. For more information visit CuriosityStream.com. About Jupiter Entertainment Jupiter Entertainment, a Sky Studios company, has built an unrivaled track record in producing blockbuster, highly formatted series, with outstanding ratings and strong renewals. With offices in New York and Knoxville, the company’s current projects total more than 250 hours of programming for nearly a dozen networks and platforms, including true criminal franchises like Snapped (Oxygen), In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID), Southern Gothic (ID), Homicide Hunter (ID) and Killer Couples (Oxygen) as well as premium feature documentaries Broken Harts and First To The Top of The World for Discovery + and premium HEVAL and 4 docuseries e and Forever for Curiosity Stream. In the past year alone, Jupiter has produced 19 series, specials and pilots for 10 networks, entered into a first co-production partnership with newly formed Oliver Hudsons Bronco Productions, and partnered with All Def to adapt the extensive ancillary library. from content, intellectual property and social media channels to long-lasting entertainment. 