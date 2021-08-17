Maki Kaji, the “godfather of Sudoku”, dies at 69





Kaji was a man who enjoyed watching and betting on horse races, spending time with his wife, and publishing a magazine that featured puzzles for curious readers. A good puzzle, he thought, could be solved and enjoyed by enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. They weren’t meant to get you thinking as much as they were meant to take you away from your world for a while.

The philosophy with which he lived his life – and created his puzzles – inspired him to rework an American puzzle in what would become Sudoku, one of the best known and most played puzzles in the world.

“Sudoku is very, very special,” he told the BBC in 2007. “The problem is, Sudoku only happens once every 100 years.”

And Kaji, who called himself the “godfather of sudoku”, was a unique creator.

The publisher and puzzle maker, whose Sudoku game quietly entertained players in his native Japan and around the world, died this month from bile duct cancer, according to Nikoli, the puzzle magazine company he said. founded. He was 69 years old. He made Sudoku puzzles by hand Kaji wasn’t always interested in puzzles, but he dreamed of running a successful magazine. So he created the Nikoli puzzle company, which he named after a winning racehorse, according to a 2007 study. New York Times article. Kaji loved the fast-paced nature of horse betting, but he took care of his puzzles – they were all individually created by his team Nikoli, rather than computerized and created via algorithms, a method he hoped to inject. individuality in the puzzles. He developed a number of puzzles with Nikoli, but his alliance with Sudoku began in 1984. That year, Kaji came across a puzzle in an American magazine called “Number Place”. Kaji liked to solve the puzzle, but he had some notes. So, before unveiling his own version of the puzzle to appear in an upcoming Nikoli magazine, he revised his design and renamed the Sudoku puzzle, which is an abbreviated version of a Japanese phrase which means in English “the number must remain unique”. . “I WAS already married at that time,” he said. joked in a speech given at an American Sudoku Championship in 2008. “ The appeal of Sudoku was its simplicity: only the numbers 1 through 9 were used, none of the numbers could be repeated in a row of the nine out of nine square, and no calculations were required. It was enough to rank them, complete the puzzle and clear them again so that the puzzle could be passed on to a new player. “A lot of people take it for granted that you would pay to have fun in this modern society,” he said in a 2012 interview with J-Collabo , an organization that helps Japanese people connect to New York. “However, back then there were a lot of things that you could enjoy for free, like playing with stones or chalk and going into the mountains. I think you can find real joy in these things.” Sudoku went global, but Kaji resisted international fame It took many years for Sudoku to become a hit in the rest of the world, but in the late 1990s the puzzle started to appear in Western newspapers. By the mid-2000s, magazines in the UK, US and other parts of the Western world were publishing their own Sudoku puzzles. But Kaji had only tabled Sudoku in Japan – the rest of the Sudoku puzzles were imitators he hadn’t participated in. But everything was fine with Kaji. In his 2008 speech, he said he thought, “I would be happier to see everyone enjoy Sudoku more easily. Its hand-drawn style would have slowed production time, after all, and voracious international Sudoku players could hardly wait for a new puzzle. Nikoli continued to publish magazines on a seasonal basis, which often consisted mainly of puzzles submitted by readers. Kaji was resistant to ascribing meaning to the puzzles he posted – they were not meant to instruct or even challenge those who attempted to complete them, he said in a statement. 2006 interview with the Japan Times. “They are just for fun, for no reason, with no goal in mind,” he said. The worldwide Sudoku boom delighted Kaji, but at this point he had already found contentment. “I didn’t become a millionaire, but I’m glad Sudoku is now loved by billions of people,” he said at the 2008 championship. “I like my staff to say they are proud of their work, i enjoy a glass of wine with my wife every night and i love horse racing every weekend. I am very happy with the way I am. “ Kaji retired as CEO of Nikoli in July, but the company has vowed to “keep bringing fun and engaging puzzles to the world.” Thanks to Kaji, pleasure and commitment are anchored in the DNA of the company. It believed the care he took with each puzzle was obvious to its player and more rewarding to its creator, and that there was beauty in a symmetrical puzzle.

