The Dolphin Company signs an agreement to manage the Miami Seaquarium | Company





CANCUN & QUINTANA ROO, Mexico – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 17, 2021– The Dolphin Company, Latin America’s largest park operator and the world’s number one Swimming with the Dolphins, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Palace Entertainment to take over the operation of the Miami Seaquarium. This agreement is still subject to certain customary closing conditions linked to the transfer of license and lease. Until then, the Seaquarium will continue to be operated by Palace Entertainment. The Miami Seaquarium first opened in 1955 in beautiful Florida’s Key Biscayne, becoming the world’s largest marine attraction at the time. The Miami Seaquarium has become a wildlife conservation center, engaged in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of distressed marine animals. The park also offers educational programs on environmental protection and marine science, making learning fun for millions of visitors throughout its history. This agreement will ensure that Miami Seaquarium will continue to provide world-class care to each of the animals it houses and will remain a premier destination in South Florida. Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, said: We are proud to announce the addition of Miami Seaquarium to our Dolphin family, and are pleased to have the opportunity to bring our 25+ year experience with marine mammals at the most popular attraction in South Florida. We look forward to welcoming Miami Seaquariums employees, marine mammals and visitors to our family soon. John Reilly, COO of Palace Entertainment, said: The Dolphin Company’s interest in the Miami Seaquarium, along with its commitment to environmental protection and marine mammal conservation, makes it the ideal operator to manage this magnificent marine park. Our previous experiences with The Dolphin Company give us confidence that they will extend their best practices to the Seaquarium and ensure that all species, especially marine mammals, will receive the best care and attention as they do in their habitats all over the world. . Founded in 1994, The Dolphin Company offers unique experiences with marine mammals, educating millions of people each year about the importance of these species and respect for the environment. With more than 30 parks and habitats in 8 countries and 3 continents, including the United States, Italy, Mexico and Argentina, The Dolphin Company operates under different brands including Dolphin Discovery, Dolphin Cove, Zoomarine and Marineland. The Dolphin Company and Palace Entertainment plan to complete this transaction before the end of the year and transfer the operation of Miami Seaquarium. With GulfWorld in Panama City Beach, Marineland in St. Augustine and Dolphin Connection in Duck Key, the Miami Seaquarium will become The Dolphin Company’s fourth operation in Florida. About The Dolphin Company Founded in 1994, The Dolphin Company is Latin America’s largest park operator and the world’s largest family of dolphins. With 32 dolphin habitat parks in 8 countries and 3 continents, The Dolphin Company receives over 2 million visitors each year providing entertainment, while promoting environmental protection and marine wildlife conservation. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005361/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts: Abby Gamboa – The Company of Dolphins Phone: 998-149-9735 Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: MEXICO UNITED STATES CENTRAL AMERICA NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DESTINATIONS TRAVEL ENVIRONMENT HOLIDAYS SOURCE: La Compagnie des Dauphins Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/17/2021 09:30 / DISC: 08/17/2021 09:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005361/en

