Tyrone Combines Bollywood Tunes With Hip Hop In New Take





Photo courtesy of Tyrone / Thomas Herd The opinions expressed by the contributors to Digital Journal are their own. The world of Bollywood is so full of bright colors, melodramas and choreographed dances that it puts most Broadway productions to shame. While many of us are drawn to the luxurious aesthetic of South Asian cinema, it’s surprising how much the music in these films has had such a big impact on hip-hop. The bansuri, as well as the finesse of the sitar, are the most immediately recognizable elements. Bollywood music. A must-have for sampling enthusiasts, these instruments add an indescribable touch I do not know what to any song. As hip-hop evolved, producers looked beyond the realms of their own neighborhoods and cities to create unique sounds and take their music to the next level. For example, Jay-Z appeared on the Bhangra group’s remix, Panjabi MC’s Mundian to Bach Ke popularly known as Beware of boys. A smooth, triumphant and effervescent dance floor, this song was many people’s first introduction to the music that originated in the Punjab region of India. The song is a high octane merry-go-round that has had a lasting influence on pop culture, consistently referenced by Beyonc, Jay-Z and in a multitude of TV shows, movies and commercials. Now a new face merges Bollywood and Hip Hop: Tyrone. Tyrone is inspired by his Desi (Indian and Pakistani roots), where the texture of Indian music is typically a single melodic voice or instrument, supported by rhythmic beats and percussion. Much of his inspiration for Hip Hop comes from Bollywood music where he begins with the groove, tonal elements, and then synchronizes a drum groove to a rhythmic phrase found in parts played by tonal elements. The term Bollywood was created by combining two names, Bombay (the city now called Mumbai) and Hollywood. Bollywood based in Mumbai (Bombay), is India and the world – the largest film industry in terms of the number of films produced, but also the number of tickets sold each year. By adding a Bollywood element to his music, Tyrone believes he is shaping a new musical wave by offering a new perspective that adds a cultural element. To discover Tyrones singles, see his link on Apple Music and Spotify. For a glimpse into his life, check out his Instagram.

