Superman ’78 artist reveals villain look inspired by Westworld actor





Superman ’78 artist Wilfredo Torres shared a character study of Brainiac’s version of the DC series, inspired by Westworld star Yul Brynner.

One ofSuperman’s iconic villains in the next oneSuperman ’78the series was inspired by an actor known for his role in the originalWestworldmovie. The artist forSuperman ’78, Wilfredo Torres has spoken about his inspiration for the design of Brainiac on social media. Considering the film’s schedule and the actor’s credit list, it seems fitting that Yul Brynner serves as an inspiration to one of Superman’s greatest enemies. Yul Brynner is best known for his award-winning role as King Mongkut, ruler of Siam, in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical on Broadway in 1951,The king and me, as well as the film adaptation of it. However, he had many other movie roles including that of Chris Adams inThe Magnificent Seven(1960) and The return of the seven(1966), making hisWestworld(1973) and Future world(1976) plays the role of additional prop for Gunslinger. Playing an android against Christopher Reeve’s Superman would have been an intriguing casting choice.

Related: Superman May Save Earth, But Clark Kent Fails On Twitter,Superman ’78artist Wilfredo Torres placeholder image shared some Brainiac sketches for this series. In his Tweet, he mentioned that he thought of Yul Brynner early in the design process. This series, asBatman ’89, continues the adventures of the Man of Steel in the manner of the 1978 film,Superman. theBatman ’89The series features character versions that mirror the original cast of the film, including Billy Dee Williams in the version of Two-Face who was never seen despite the actor playing Harvey Dent. Now, considering who may have played Brainiac, Torres initially proposed Brynner, although the supervillain never appears in the movies. As seen in the character study, Brainiac has a very stern look that is strongly reminiscent of the one Yul Brynner was known for. His expressions mirror Brynner’s very well and show that this would have been a promising cast on paper. Thegravitas that Brynner displayed in hisWestworldrole, and in other performances throughout his career, matches Brainiac’s seriousness perfectly. In addition, the fact that he played an android very well suggests that this is a role in which he would have integrated rather well. A calculating robotic villain who doesn’t waste his words and speaks neutrally with particular goals in mind wouldn’t be an easy role, but Brynner would have done well and his aesthetic certainly matches a Brainiac fit for the ’70s. As previously mentioned, this new comic book series inspired by the film will channel Richard Donner’s take on the Man of Steel. It brings back Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane, Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor, and Jackie Cooper’s Perry White, while also introducing new characters who have never been seen onscreen, like Brainiac. The creative team of Robert Venditti, Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire and Dave Lanphear have a lot going on, but so far this new DC series looks very promising. Fans can see the latest iteration of the Westworld-inspireBrainiac and revisits an iconic superhero movie whenSuperman ’78 # 1releases August 24, 2021. More: Stunning Superman ’78 Variation Pays Homage To Iconic Jim Lee Art Source: Wilfredo Torres placeholder image Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy face issues ahead of animated honeymoon

