Saga, from the Crown Shy Team, will open above the financial district





Headlining Saga The famous Crown Shy financial district restaurant, which reopened at 100% capacity in June, will expand four floors by the end of the summer. The restaurant has taken up four floors (62, 63, 64 and 66) at the top of 70 Pine Street, an Art Deco building. The spaces were once used by AIG executives for board meetings, private dinners and contract signing ceremonies. They have been converted into this restaurant offering experiential tasting menus ($ 245 per person, taxes and welcome drink included); an elegant oval cocktail bar called Overstory; and, at the top, a private dining room. There are a total of 12 terraces with breathtaking views in all directions. Diners will be able to see every inch of Saga, including the kitchen, as they are guided from room to room for every course of Executive Chef James Kents’ meal. Menus are conversations, said Jeff Katz, general manager and co-owner. Tried to do away with the standard format of entry to restaurant, table and start of meal in 20 minutes. Guests don’t need to dine in Saga to get to the 24-seat Overstory’s brass and marble bar, which is accessed by a dramatic staircase. It opens August 24 and the private dining room opens later. ROBERT SIMONSON 70 Pine Street (Pearl Street), 212-339-3963, saga-nyc.com, overstory-nyc.com. Opening Ramen Marufuku This ramen chain known for its fast service and based in San Francisco since 2017, with outlets in several cities in California, has opened a store in New York. It specializes in Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen with a rich, creamy pork broth and fine noodles. A chicken version, the paitan, is also served, as are a few variations that enhance the spices or are vegetarian. Japanese appetizers are available including edamame, gyoza, karaage, and takoyaki. The restaurant, spacious and without reservation, has an outdoor patio. 92 Second Avenue (East Sixth Street), 917-675-6765, marufukuramen.com. West Park Beer Garden by Oceana Oceana, Midtown’s seafood restaurant, sets up an outdoor cafe in the wide passage behind the restaurant that stretches between West 49th and West 48th Street. On the picnic tables and high peaks, all sheltered under umbrellas, up to 125 guests can order four draft beers, wines by the glass and seafood like oysters, peeled and eaten shrimp, a shrimp roll, pretzels and dips. It will be open Monday through Friday, weather permitting. (Opens Thursday) 120 49th Street West, 212-759-5941, oceanarestaurant.com. Renaissance of the classic restaurant Chefs Dinner Series, an organization that has been hosting dinner parties for over eight years, is often themed, with guest chefs around Manhattan. For the first in a series of dinners revisiting great New York restaurants, he booked chef and restaurateur David Waltuck. He owned Chanterelle with his wife Karen for 30 years, first in SoHo from 1979, then in TriBeCa; it closed in 2009. The dinner was originally scheduled for March 2020, but canceled due to the pandemic. It will now take place on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Chefs Dinner Table, 132 Mulberry Street (Hester Street), the organization’s new permanent home. Tickets cost $ 350 each, $ 295 for regulars. Since attendance is limited to 24, there may be another chanterelle dinner on September 8, if the dinner on September 9 is full. Subsequent plans in the series will involve Harrison and Graffiti restaurants. chefsdinnerseries.nyc/upcoming-dinner-events.

