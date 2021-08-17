Why actress Laura Prepon finally left Scientology 5 years ago





Laura Prepon, known for Orange Is the New Black and That 70s Show, says she no longer practices Scientology. The move came almost five years ago, the actor said People Tuesday. I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a kid, she says. I was brought up a Catholic and a Jew. I prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I studied the theory of Chinese meridians. I have not practiced Scientology for almost five years and it is no longer part of my life. Prepon had a son with fiancé Ben Foster in 2017, and the acting couple married the following year. Although they only dated a few months before getting engaged in 2016, they had have known each other since Prepon was 18. They welcomed a daughter in 2020, and being the mother of those two has forced Prepon to look inside, she told the magazine. As a brand new mom, I was thinking so much about my own upbringing and how I was mothered, the 41-year-old said. I had to look at a lot of things in my life that I didn’t look at before. Despite rumors to the contrary, Foster never practiced Scientology, as People’s story clearly shows. We meditate daily and I really love it, she said of her life with Foster, because it’s something that helps me hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together. (Her husband grew up in Fairfield, Iowa, a city described as the Transcendental Meditation Mecca of the Americas.) Prepon was previously involved from 1999 to 2007 with Malcolm in the Middle, actor Chris Masterson, who was raised as a Scientologist. A year after their split, the couple sold a Los Feliz home they co-owned. Chris Masterson is one of three brothers to That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson, a prominent Scientologist facing a criminal trial in Los Angeles on three counts of rape. Tony Ortega, well-known Scientology critic, said in June 2020 it was Danny Masterson which brought Prepon to Scientology in the late 1990s, when they were both featured on the Fox sitcom. Church secrets revealed at preliminary hearing in rape case, woman testifying that church threatened to fire her if she came to authorities about her alleged assault by Danny Masterson and another claiming that she was told to sign a document assuming responsibility for allegedly being raped while she was unconscious. In civil court, the alleged victims are suing Danny Masterson, the Church of Scientology, its Center for Religious Technology, and Scientology chief David Miscavige. Church spokeswoman Karin Pouw told The Times in May that the civil lawsuit was a sham filled with false and scandalous allegations about the church dating back more than 15 years. In statements to the Times, the church denied having a policy to deter members from reporting crimes, despite repeated references to Scientology texts during the preliminary hearing that appeared to include the directive. Pouw also dismissed the criminal allegations against Masterson as nothing more than a shakedown of money. Times editors James Queally and Matthew Ormseth contributed to this article.

