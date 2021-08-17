Assn. Hollywood critics. Cancel in-person TV rewards and go virtual

The Hollywood Critics Association. deleted its in-person HCA TV Awards and will instead move the very first ceremony to a virtual event a week later.

HCA President Scott Menzel said the decision was made due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and the United States. Instead, the show will air on the official HCA YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on August 29.

“We’ve spent the last two weeks going back and forth, seeing if the cases go down, and it’s just not okay,” Menzel said. “Everything seems to be on an ascending tick. The most important thing for an event like this is that we have to look at the people present and we have decided this morning. I know it seems like a last minute decision, but given the numbers and how much impact it has had on the industry, it seemed like the best way to go.

The HCA TV Awards were scheduled to be held this Sunday, August 22 in an outdoor space at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, with participants taking a free rapid COVID test on site and showing proof of vaccination. It was already a change from the original indoor ceremony that would be held at Avalon Hollywood.

Menzel added that he hoped to return to an in-person ceremony for the HCA Film Awards in 2022. Meanwhile, the decision to postpone the virtual show for a week was meant to give the HCA time to put on foot a virtual show that includes a mix of live and pre-recorded elements.

“We want to take that extra week now to prepare and deliver the best possible virtual event,” he said. “It was an emotional roller coaster, there are about six of us and we worked on it pretty much day and night.”

Menzel said the cancellation would cause the HCA a financial blow, but he hopes to recover from it. “It hurts everyone. Everyone is a bit of a loser … These are little bumps that will eventually hurt us, but we’ll get over it. I have good hope.

Meanwhile, the HCA has revealed several accolades that will be presented on the now-virtual show, including honors for the creator and star of “Bo Burnham: Inside” Bo Burnham (the “Virtuoso Award”), the creator of “Grace & Frankie” and “Friends co-creator” Marta Kauffman (“TV icon Award”), “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis (“pop icon award”), Netflix series “Cobra Kai” (“Legacy Award “), NBC drama” New Amsterdam “(” Impact Award “) and NBC’s recently canceled” Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist “(Spotlight Award).

“These special awards celebrate shows and talent that deserve recognition and the selected recipients perfectly complement the already impressive list of nominees,” said Menzel. “The Virtuoso, TV Icon, Pop Icon, Impact, Legacy and Spotlight awards will be presented during the ceremony with a special video tribute highlighting each winner. “

The HCA TV Awards join a growing number of events that have been forced to rethink their plans in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases. The African American Film Critics Association also recently canceled its in-person ceremony scheduled for the 3rd Annual AAFCA TV Honors, and will now run as a virtual event.

The AAFCA TV Honors virtual ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 21 at 4 p.m. PT. The show was previously scheduled for the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey, with an audience capacity of 50%.

Now all eyes continue to be on the Television Academy, which still has limited in-person Emmys – but last week it also announced plans to move the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies outside, on the event deck in LA. Live, next to the Microsoft Theater.

As part of last week’s announcement, the organization also revealed that the guest list, which was already limited to vaccinated candidates, would be further reduced to include just four tickets per designated teams of three or more.

Among other nods to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the TV Academy had already canceled Governors Ball events this year, and as far as we currently know, there do not appear to be any plans for a major after-party by any of the networks, studios or streamers. There will be no red carpet at the Creative Arts fairs, and only in a limited number (with only ten points of sale) at prime time.

The rapidly evolving COVID-19 delta variant also had an impact on the Phase Two Emmy campaign. Last weekend, National Geographic canceled plans to host a two-day Emmy showcase at the Westfield Century City Mall, which was to include discussions between the nominees (including “Genius: Aretha” star Cynthia Erivo) and voters. The network made the decision after starting to feel inappropriate given that the state of COVID-19 appears to be heading in the wrong direction.

Among other televised events that have been pushed, Bravo has just announced that its Bravocon event will be rescheduled for 2022.

This is the first year that the Hollywood Critics Association, which was launched in 2016 (originally as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society), has added a televised awards ceremony. The HCA Awards are the first to separate streaming programs from broadcast / cable shows, choosing to give digital platforms their own distinct category in dramas and comedies.