Announcing Music Daily – The One-Stop Music Site That Won’t Follow the Rules | New

ANGELS, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –After the successful launch of a 2020 test of its full-service music website, Music Daily, American Weekend Entertainment (AWE) is proud to announce the official launch of the site. Aimed at Gen Z and Millennial music fans, Music Daily is a revolutionary, fully immersive fan-to-fan experience that gives visitors everything they need about the artists they love and those they are on. the point of discovering in an exciting multimedia functional destination.

“We like to think of Music Daily as a modern radio station on steroids,” says Mel Adler, Managing Director of Music Daily and Chairman of AWE. “Everything we do is built around a sense of discovery, like the way radio stations were when DJs were the first to kiss an artist, or how MTV was in the beginning. something new because you knew you were listening to an artist by real fans. In fact the first criteria to work with us is to have a passion for music; this is one of our guiding principles Music Daily content is curated by young fans, and they are passionate about covering and breaking the artists they love. People who visit our site feel like they are getting information from a friend. “

With its fan-centric philosophy and approach, Music Daily takes users “from the studio to the stage”, delivering exclusive videos and artist interviews as they create music, as well as the latest news on a range. song or video when released. Users can read reviews written by its young team of journalists (aged 22-34), and they can purchase music and concert tickets on site. “For the first time, fans can discover new music, listen to it, watch it, read more, follow it on mailing lists and playlists, follow artist tours and buy tickets at the same. place, ”Adler said.

“We’re removing a lot of the clutter you find on other music sites,” says Jennifer phelps, vice president of content for Music Daily. “You don’t have to visit one site for new music, one for streaming charts, one for concert listings, all you’re looking for is on our site. It’s easy to use and it’s fun. that’s one of the biggest takeaways. last year, when we were test launch, people kept coming to us and telling us how much they had spent good time on the site. It just didn’t sound like the same old thing. Music Daily was new. “

In addition to written reviews, Music Daily also offers incisive video editorial segments. Both Adler and Phelps point to the video component as one of the more attractive parts of the site. “We’re like the cheddar of the musical landscape,” says Phelps. “A lot of people like to read reviews, but there’s something very nice and intimate about someone talking about music, so it’s right here.” Adler adds, “We’re a multimedia buffet. Our video reports give you a great insight from a true fan’s perspective, and if you then want to learn more about an artist or record, you can read an article.”

Another innovation is the way the music is organized on Music Daily. While the lineup is based in part on trends from Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, Music Daily’s editorial team and even its interns then embark on creating specialty playlists. “This is where it gets really cool,” Adler says. “We take the fire hose of information from search engines, social media, labels and advertisers, and distill it in our unique way. Our team listens to the music, discusses what’s good and what’s not, and creates a daily soundscape to answer the questions: ‘Why do you find this music exciting?’ That’s what the taste makers were, and we’re pushing them back. “

Adler points out that this approach helps expose new artists who may not always be on top of streaming or social media trends. “In a lot of our research, there are emerging artists that are not yet released or are not getting a lot of attention,” he says. “We produce segments on these artists and tell you why they’re performing and why you should check them out. It’s like when you had a rogue disc jockey who got a record pressing test. had a moment of discovery that you could all share. ” He’s laughing. “We are very comfortable being seen as rogue DJs.”

By giving its interns a voice in the content featured on Music Daily, the website is imbued with unparalleled purity. “Our interns are not jaded critics,” says Phelps. “They are the eyes and ears of what’s really going on. We have people all over the country working with us, and even in other parts of the world. It’s amazing to see them get involved. want to share the music that they are passionate about and we are happy to give them a voice. “

Music Daily is also developing a subscription mobile application. While the main site is a large all genre destination, Music Daily Mobile will offer a personalized discovery feature that will allow fans to search for the type of music they are interested in. Specific: If you’re a fan of Billie Eilish, for example, she’s pop, but she could also be considered emo pop or indie pop. So you can select ’emo pop’ and get 20 or so artists in that genre that we write about. “

Both Adler and Phelps point to the feedback they received on Music Daily’s 2020 test launch as strong indicators for the website’s official debut. “Everyone who has used the site before was very enthusiastic,” says Phelps. “It was like they were let loose in a record store, but they had someone guiding them to what was really good. I don’t think they find that anywhere else.”

Adler says, “Fans want other fans to talk. That’s our mission, and that’s what we’ve found people really love about Music Daily. They’ve found an exciting and easy-to-navigate site. , but he spoke to them at their level. They felt like they had a trusted friend to guide them to the music they love. It’s going to be a lot of fun as we move forward. “

About Mel Adler:

A media industry veteran with over 30 years in advertising, marketing and production (last 15 years in digital media), Mel Adler founded American Weekend Entertainment (AWE) in 2015 to connect brands and media partners with artists and music fans.

Adler has implemented innovative marketing programs for brands such as Microsoft, Mercedes, L’Oréal, Hennessy, Citi and Kraft in companies such as CBS Interactive Music, Clear Channel (iHeart), National Lampoon and Tribune.

An early adler of multimedia and branding integration, Adler has also produced programs on land, wired and mobile platforms including South Side Johnny (New Year’s special PPV), Cool Notes Jazz (multiplatform loyalty program), SegWay Top 10 Countdown (Radio -TV Simulcast) and Jingle Ball concerts streaming from iHeart Radio.

About Jennifer phelps:

During a distinguished career which spanned music, film, television and advertising, Jennifer phelps held national promotion and marketing positions at Denon and Verve Records, working with legendary artists Shirley Horn, Charlie haden, Joe henderson and Lincoln Abbey, among others.

Other Phelps credits include the Creative Services Supervisor at A Current Affair, the Product Manager at Columbia House, and the Managing Director of Sound Image, where she oversaw customer services, staffing and music licensing for a multitude. major TV campaigns with HBO, MLB, NFL Films, CNN and MTV Networks, among others. In 2015, Phelps joined the AWE team to oversee marketing, then moved to production as the company moved to live promotions.

