Bollywood Roundup: Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and more …

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta begin filming for season 2 of “Mismatched”

Bombay– Actor Rohit Saraf has started filming season 2 of “Mismatched”.

The actor shared photos with his set co-stars on day one of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption, “Ready for the thrills, the drama, the romance. Again. Season 2, Day 1 inconsistent.

Rohit also shared behind-the-scenes photos with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.

Prajatka replied in the comments section: “It feels like a risk.”

Rohit was last seen in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ on OTT.

Plan to reinvent…: Priyanka Chopra as President of the MAMI Film Festival

Bombay– Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken office as chair of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) film festival – announced on Tuesday.

She was nominated unanimously by the MAMI board of directors made up of Nita M. Ambani (co-chair), Anupama Chopra (director of the festival). The Board of Directors also welcomed two new members, acclaimed filmmaker Anjali Menon and renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said, “I am very proud to assume the role of President of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. I can’t wait to work alongside these powerful women, Isha Ambani, Anupama Chopra, Smriti Kiran and the rest of the team, to take the festival to the next level.

“I took to the road running… with ideas, reflections and plans to reinvent the festival in order to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time. We all consume movies and entertainment very differently now, and in doing so, we have broadened the footprint of the cinema we watch.

“I have always been a big supporter and believer in films from all over India and together we hope to create a strong platform to present Indian cinema to the world.”

Adapting to a new paradigm, Jio MAMI 2.0 will have an extended timeline.

Instead of a week-long film festival, Jio MAMI will now run from October 2021 to March 2022. From October to January, as part of the year-round program, in addition to Dial M For Films, it will organize selected digital projections. and masterclasses featuring talent from around the world.

Mom’s tip to KJo: watch what you say on Big Boss OTT

Bombay– Host Karan Johar received great advice from none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, before signing up for Bigg Boss OTT.

When Karan was approached for the show, he was shocked, but his mother was speechless. She was just not sure that her son, who had witnessed a lot of bashing on social media during the lockdown of the first pandemic wave, should take over the project which is only ruled by public opinion at all, and only that, because the celebrities expose themselves. to be judged.

Hiroo decided to take matters into his own hands and give some advice. Karan’s mother asked him to be careful of everything he was going to say on the show.

Hiroo said to Karan, “Watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it.”

This is good advice. But do you think Karan will manage to live up to his mom’s expectations? Well, only time will tell!

Bigg Boss OTT ‘streams LIVE 24X7 on Voot in a historic first.

Ankit Bathla on ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’: feedback is always awesome

Bombay– Television actor Ankit Bathla, of Thapki Pyar Ki’s fame, who is all busy playing Wasim in the Crimes and Confessions web series is excited by the speculation made about his return in Season 2 of the popular daily soap opera.

Ankit, who played Dhruv Pandey ‘in Thapki Pyar Ki’, is also wondering if he will be part of the show’s upcoming second season.

“Well, if I’m doing Thapki Pyar Ki ‘or not, I really can’t comment at this time. I cannot reveal if I am one of them. However, I can say that the feedback is always excellent. It’s like a medal. It’s like you’re part of the season, and it was so successful that it’s coming back. “

He seems satisfied with his Crimes and Confessions’ web show. Ankit joked, “I am now excited to be a part of this web show and look forward to doing more of this type of content on the web. The kind of love I have received for Crimes et Confessions is insane. I’m glad the show is doing so well.

Crimes and Confessions’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.

Drashti Dhami on her digital debut as Babar’s iron-willed sister

Bombay– For Drashti Dhami, his first digital web series “The Empire” was an “overwhelming experience”.

Speaking about the series, Drashti said on Tuesday, “It has been an overwhelming experience – from working with this brilliant team to the audience reaction to the trailer. Every day on the sets of “The Empire” was an experience in itself, and watching it all come together as a landmark in Indian entertainment makes the trip even more rewarding. “

The upcoming series shows how a 14-year-old ascends the Ferghana throne and follows his destiny to become Emperor Babar (played by Kunal Kapoor).

A mighty force behind him is the iron-willed Khanzada Begum (Drashti Dhami), his elder sister and guide, the embodiment of royal grace who is equally vigilant, strong and resilient, and is as important as any what a general in the army of the shy teenage leader. .

Speaking about his character on the show, Drashti said, “Playing the role of Khanzada Begum was challenging but just as empowering. Through his eyes you will see how strategy and planning come into play and how easily allies become adversaries.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the series also features Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal and Sahher Bamba in key roles. (IANS)