Entertainment
Actor Jaime Camil Joins LA Care and IEHP to Support COVID-19 Vaccinations and Wellness Care
ANGELS, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – While much California returns to a certain sense of normalcy after more than a year of battling COVID-19, it’s important to recognize that the pandemic is not over. In fact, the number of cases and hospitalizations has increased since the state reopened in mid-June, with the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. Many Californians have postponed annual exams, vaccinations and preventative medicine during the pandemic to avoid the virus. In an effort to ensure their combined 3.8 million members and their communities get vaccinated and resume their routine wellness care, LA Care Health Plan and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) have launched an educational campaign multi-pronged with the help of award-winning actor Jaime Camil.
Camil, who is known for his role as a stage thief in Joan the Virgin and the successful Mexican telenovelas You are my destiny and The ugly Mrs. Bella, support the Southern california health plans with public service announcements, Instagram Live events featuring health professionals, and social media posts.
“I was honored to participate in this critical effort, ”said Camil. “This is very important to me personally because COVID-19 has had an uneven impact on the Hispanic community. I want to help spread the facts and advance health equity for all communities so we can all get through this without suffering more.“
Immunization rates have blocked overall, but especially in the Latino and black communities, which have been hit hardest by COVID-19.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is key to ending pandemic, but too many people are still hesitant to get vaccinated,” noted John Baackes, CEO of LA Care. “Viewers love it Jaime Camil, making him a formidable spokesperson to help us spread the word about the importance of vaccinations and also to help us debunk the obstructive myths that are spreading like wildfire on social media. ”
Health plans are also concerned with deferred routine physical examinations and tests during the pandemic, which could increase morbidity and mortality.
“Regular wellness care is essential for preventing disease and for detecting and treating disease before it becomes catastrophic,” noted Jarrod mcnaughton, IEHP CEO. “We encourage all of our members to resume their routine exams and tests, in partnership with their healthcare providers. ”
The education campaign will include aired public service announcements and billboards featuring Camil. The campaign kicks off today with one of two Instagram Live events.
Two Instagram Live events are planned for:
LA Care Instagram Live on COVID-19 vaccines: Jaime Camil with dr. Ilan Shapiro
Tuesday August 17th
12:00 p.m. PST
@LACAREHEALTH
IEHP Instagram Live on Wellness Care:
Tuesday 24 August
12:00 p.m. PST
@IEHP_HEALTHCARE
Social media posts featuring Camil will be used throughout the year. This educational campaign aligns with LA Care and IEHP’s commitment to advance health equity for members and their communities.
About LA Care’s Health Plan
LA Care Health Plan serves over 2.4 million members in Los Angeles County, which makes it the largest public health system in the country. LA Care offers four health coverage plans includingMedical,LA Care Covered,LA Care Cal MediConnect Planand thePASC-SEIU Homeworkers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being responsible and listening to members. As a public entity, LA Care’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare to low-income communities in LA County and to support the safety net necessary to achieve this goal. LA Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, improving healthcare for all of LA County. For more information, follow us onTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandInstagram.
About the IEHP Inland Empire Health Plan
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest nonprofit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25e year, the IEHP supports more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and Saint-Bernardin counties that are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect plans and have a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, coupled with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, the IEHP is fully committed to its vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health.For more information visit iehp.org.
SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)
Related links
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-jaime-camil-joins-la-care-and-iehp-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccinations-and-wellness-care-301357116.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]