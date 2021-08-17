LA County renews mask tenure for outdoor ‘mega events’ – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s time to put on a mask at outdoor “mega-events,” such as concerts, fairs, festivals, and sporting events, under new guidelines issued by the LA County Department of Public Health. The new order will go into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and will require all participants in large-scale gatherings to wear face coverings “except when actively eating or drinking.” A mask mandate was already in place for indoor spaces like gyms, restaurants, bars and cinemas since July 17 due to the increasing transmission of the infectious variant of the COVID-19 delta, and applies to all residents “regardless of vaccination status”. According to LA County, an “outdoor mega-event” is one that hosts more than 10,000 people in one location. “These events are considered to pose a higher risk of transmission of COVID-19,” and the owners and operators of such events are responsible for enforcing the policy. The decree clarifies the recommendations and states that individuals should always wear a face mask “except when eating or drinking, which is the limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly for eating or drinking, after which it should be immediately put back on. Customers, customers or guests should be seated at a table or placed at a fixed counter, seat or ticketed place while actively eating or drinking inside, or eating or drinking. actively at a mega outdoor event. The news comes as the county announced Monday that five other residents have died from the virus, with 2,426 new cases and 1,653 patients currently in hospital. Full order can be found here. COVID-19 Daily Update:

August 16, 2021

New cases: 2,426 (1,352,791 to date)

New deaths: 5 (24,905 to date)

Current hospitalizations: 1,653 pic.twitter.com/KFklrZkb6f – LA Public health (@lapublichealth) August 16, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/local-news/outdoor-mask-mandate-los-angeles-mega-events-1234998825/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos