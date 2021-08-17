16 child actors who left Hollywood and why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being propelled into the Hollywood limelight has to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous in adulthood, child stars manage to find almost instant success and with that success, it is sometimes realized that show business is not an industry in which they want to stay forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors left Hollywood after hitting hard? Read on to find out why these stars with the seemingly bright future have decided to move away.

Jacques Lloyd, who took on the central role of Anakin Skywalker as a child in the 1999s The phantom menace, was not even born yet when the original Star wars the films are released in theaters. And while many young fans reportedly gave up all of their action figures to be a part of the universe, Lloyd said his role led to bullying at school, which ultimately caused him to quit acting. .

“My whole school life was really hell, and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day,” he said. The sun (via AV Club). “The other kids were really mean to me. They made the lightsaber sound every time they saw me. It was crazy.”

At the height of his career, it seemed like Amanda Bynes was everywhere, from headlining his own TV show to starring in movies, including What a girl wants and She is the man. But after looking at each other in Easy next to Emma Stone, Bynes who said Paper she was high at the timedecided to retire from acting.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in this movie and I didn’t like my performance,” she told the magazine. “I was absolutely convinced that I should stop playing after seeing him.”

Mara wilson is best known for playing the title role in Mathilde, but she also appeared in several other great movies as a child, includingA miracle on 34th street and Mrs. Doubtfire. She decided to retire as she got older due to restrictive industry beauty standards.

“As I saw, I had three choices: get cosmetic surgery and audition for the cute and funny best friends characters, stay the way I was and go out for the meager character acting roles for them. young women, or accept me and definitely give up on the idea of ​​an acting career in a Hollywood movie, “Wilson wrote in his book Where am i now, according toPeople.

Pierre Ostrum has only ever had one movie role: playing Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 1971. Ostrom, who is now 63, never played again, and that’s because he fell in love with another career: being a veterinarian. As he said at American Veterinary Medical Association, he had come home from filming to find that his parents had bought a horse and that he enjoyed watching the vet work on him.

“I remember the vet going out and taking care of the horses, and it made a huge impression on me,” he said. “This person really liked what he did for a living. My dad was a lawyer, and I really had no idea what he was doing all day. But I knew exactly what the vet was doing. one who made a living with something he loved so much that really caught my interest. “

You may have noticed that Sam is not part of the iCarly restart, and that’s because Jennette mccurdy officially retired from acting something she explained in a 2021 episode of her podcast, Empty inside.

“I feel so unsatisfied with the roles I have played and I feel like it was the most cheesy, the most embarrassing,” she said, as reported byVariety. “I imagine there is a very different experience to having if you are proud of your roles.”

Marie-Kate and Ashley Olsen built an empire on their popular role on Full house, including movies and all kinds of merchandise bearing their faces. But as soon as they reached adulthood, they took a step back from the spotlight and instead gave their full attention to their careers as a fashion designer.

“I was reading scripts, and finally I just said to the people who represent me, ‘I have to do things 100%. I don’t feel like I can give you 100% of my time.” Ashley said Seduce in 2013.

You may remember Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy in jurassic park, but since then she has mostly kept a low profile. Why? She told Amblin that his visual artRichards is a painter took over, but she would be ready to play again if the right role presented itself.

“Even though I’ve been focusing on art for a long time, since I was in college and made it a priority and a priority, I love playing the part. If the right role came, the right one. opportunity, I would totally skip the opportunity, ”she said.

Ross malinger is the actor who played Jonas, Tom hanks‘the character’s son, in Insomnia in Seattle. He has since slipped out of the spotlight, opting for work in automotive sales like an adult.

Kay panabaker Once often appeared on Disney Channel shows and movies, but these days she works for the mouse in a much different capacity. According to People, she retired from acting in favor of going to college and now working as a zoologist for Disney.

It was only a few years after his role as Chunk in The Goonies this Jeff cohen disappeared from Hollywood but what made him leave? According to what he said The daily mail, after he hit puberty and started losing weight, the roles for him began to dry up.

“There were basically four fat kids in town, so every time there was a fat kid role you would see the same people at the audition. It was the survival of the bigger one,” he said. declared. “But when I hit puberty it was the end of my career for me. I was turning from lump to lump and couldn’t get any more roles. It was terrible. My first love was acting but puberty had other ideas. It was a forced retirement. I did not give up acting.

One of Lisa Jakubthe most notable role of plays Robin williams‘the character’s teenage daughter in Mrs. Doubtfire, and like her co-star Mara Wilson, she decided to retire from comedy at a young age. She wrote in a blog post deleted since 2013 that playing was no longer fun for her, and that she was ready to try something new. She had also seen how other former child stars had struggled.

“I didn’t want to be an uplifting story,” Jakub wrote.

Jason zimbler was hilariously boring like Clarissa’s little brother Ferguson on Clarissa explains everything, but he hasn’t appeared in anything since the series ended in 1994. He went on to lead a fairly private life, pursuing a career as a software designer instead of being an actor.

Carrie Henn is another child actor who only has one credited role, no matter how important it is. She played Newt in the horror sequel Aliens. After shooting the movie while her military family was stationed in London, they packed their bags and returned to the United States, and Henn was to become a teacher instead.

“It’s very weird, because I have a daughter who is now the age I was when I made the movie, and she’s like my clone,” she said Wired in 2016. “So while I’m looking at it, it’s like looking at my daughter up there.”

Ross bagley played Nicky Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil’s youngest son The prince of Bel-Air. According to Us weekly, after graduating from college, Bagley decided do not continue to act and instead turned to real estate. He made sure to show up for HBO Max Fresh prince meeting, however.

Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance in The brilliant, has been out of acting since childhood. He said The Guardianit was at the beginning of his adolescence that he realized he was ready to move on.

“I’ve always liked it. It was exciting. But as I got a little older it got a little boring,” he said. “Then I had to tell my parents I was ready to quit. Which was fine with them. They were never step parents. They made sure I got a normal education.”

In 2019, Lloyd returned to the screen for a cameo in the Shinyfollowing,Doctor Sleep.

Liesl Matthews is best known for playing Sara Crewe in the 1995s A little princess, but she didn’t do much beyond that. She said Forbes she had originally planned to return to acting after college, but ended up in a lawsuit. She sued her family after discovering that her father and cousins ​​had embezzled money that was supposed to go into a trust for her and her brother, resulting in a payment of $ 500 million for each of them.

