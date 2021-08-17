Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to be cast by Zoya Akhtar in Indian adaptation of international comic Archie: Bollywood News





Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had exposed her children’s ambition in the near future and said that Suhana wanted to be an actress while Aryan wanted to be a filmmaker. According to reports, Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut and has started preparing for the same. Popular director Zoya Akhtar is believed to be getting ready to give Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan a dream launch. Zoya has shown interest in directing Suhana for the big screens. According to speculations, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director is busy developing an Indian version of an international comic book about Archie to release it on the giant OTT platform Netflix. It’s rumored to be a teen romantic comedy and the director is working on finalizing the other cast. As the casting is still ongoing, Suhana has been shortlisted to play one of the film’s crucial roles. Suhana is not new to acting and has been part of the Romeo and Juliet play in London, but Archie would be his first Bollywood film. Signing and paperwork still need to be done and will be processed after approval from Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan. Archie will tell the story of a group of friends who hang out together and create memories. The Indian adaptation will also have characters like Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens, etc from a high school in Riverdale. . There is also a strong buzz that Zoya throws two more star children on this spectacular adventure. Aspiring actress Suhana also starred in a short film titled “The gray part of the blue” and won praise and applause on all social networks for her charming aura. The 10-minute short was directed by Theodore Gimeno with Robin Gonella in a central role. Read also: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagtis Tiger Baby Films launch the Gully Groove Challenge – To celebrate music and individuality! BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

