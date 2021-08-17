Behind Disney’s deals with WME – The Hollywood Reporter





On August 13, a day after Disney CEO Bob Chapek deflected criticism from a lawsuit over Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson in telling investors that “overall” the talent deals have gone “very well”, the executive has locked up another star in the franchise for a sequel. Sources tell Hollywood journalist that Emma Stone scored a low eight-figure salary for the sequel to Cruel, which released May 28 in theaters and on Disney + via Premier Access for $ 30. A big unknown: it is not known what the profit sharing structure is for the future. Disney declined to comment. However, during Endeavor’s call for results on August 16, President Mark Shapiro referred to the Cruel 2 agreement, adding that for its WME division clients like Stone, “we get the front-end for our clients for movies and TV, as we always have, [and] more and more, we are buying back the backend… the Netflix model. As Disney top brass dodged another litigation – Johansson says studio sacrificed Black Widow box office in order to grow Disney + subscriptions – backend and redemption payments will be an ongoing conflict with talent. According to sources, Stone received an upfront fee of around $ 8 million for the first Cruel, which marked a career high for the actress. The studio was at the top of the film when it was filmed in 2019, but in 2020 – when the film was in post-production and the world in the throes of a pandemic – sources say Disney leaned in to release the film only on Disney +, a scenario in which the studio was reportedly required to make redemption payments. Stone and director Craig Gillespie pushed back on the idea, seeing a big screen release as a matter of integrity, and the studio then changed their strategy and decided to release the film in theaters as well. Had Cruel moved to streaming only, a repurchase agreement would have been negotiated. But Disney’s hybrid release put the actress and everyone else involved in the backend bonus deals at a disadvantage. Any opening to streaming could impact the theatrical box office, meaning bonus benchmarks – which typically start around the $ 500 million threshold, depending on the deal – may not be met. (Stone and the film’s players were under contract for a film made for theatrical distribution.) And when Cruel open, it wasn’t an obvious contender for a sequel, at least judging by the traditional box office numbers alone. The film generated just $ 221 million worldwide, of which $ 85.8 million domestically. And because the studio doesn’t release any streaming numbers, that audience number is unknown. But the film became a hit with critics, and recovering Stone became a top priority for the studio, which wanted to show they were sympathetic to talent and could compete with Netflix, according to a source. The deal was struck at the highest executive level with Disney Studios President Alan Bergman working on the studio side while Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell headed the agency. In fact, you could argue that the mantra of Disney’s new deal could best be described as Cruel be kind, to the right extent. Even with Stone now on board, a sequel could be far away. Gillespie has yet to make a deal, and scribe Tony McNamara is not available to start writing until the New Year begins, sources say. A version of this story first appeared in the August 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

