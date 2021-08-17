Boyfriend Dungeon actor opens up hate message about villain expression

Screenshot: Kitfox games

A backlash for some Friends dungeon players on its history and content warning even extended to one of its voice actors. Alexander Gross recently took to Twitter to explain how some people have sent him hateful messages about his voice work for the game’s main antagonist, despite being a completely fictional and separate character.

I’m just his voice actor, Gross wrote yesterday. Please be respectful.

Slight spoilers follow.

Gross plays Eric, a gun nerd who is the villain at the heart of the discussions surrounding Friends dungeon. Although seemingly innocent at first, Eric continues to be emotionally manipulative and stalks the player multiple times throughout the game. These potentially triggering behaviors are referenced in developer Kitfox Games initial content warning for the dating mockup, but following complaints that it wasn’t self-explanatory enough, the studio now update warning To be more precise.

Other players wanted Eric to be an optional part of the game, and a few apparently went so far as to try to shame Gross for even voicing it in the first place.

Hey, I can’t believe I have to fix this, but please don’t send me hateful messages about my character in Boyfriend Dungeon, he wrote. on Twitter. I know he sucks.

Lots of games came out this summer, but few got a talk around them to take a life of their own like Friends dungeon, a game about hanging out with people and using the weapons they transform into while exploring dungeons. While some of these conversations about content warnings and trauma triggers are relatively new, others about artistic freedom and the distinctions between what art tries to represent and what it actually approves of are very old, even when the internet gives them the impression that they are reproducing for the very first time.

There was one [message] that I had, and I actually quoted this one, it was like, it reflects badly on you for describing a character that does this stuff, Gross said. Kotaku during a telephone interview. It was part of a longer paragraph or something, and it confused me because, you know, I think I took the job because it’s what I love to do. I don’t endorse what the character does.

Screenshot: Kitfox games

Gross, who has done voice work for games like Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp and Guilty Gear, as well as the anime, said he did not know the extent of Erics’ character when he was recording, as not all character dialogue and in-game actions are voiced, but even during planning , he knew he was toxic.

I read the script, and I was like, Wow, those guys a shit, Gross said Kotaku. He fears. So I made him a combination of all the fuckboys I know. He’s just awful. And so I tried to play it that way. And that was it.

Gross said he is supporting Kitfox Games by revising the original content disclaimer, although he doesn’t believe players should be given the option of not fully experiencing the character of Erics.

It’s such a delicate subject, he says. I think having the content disclaimer is the best you can do, especially if it’s the story the developers want to tell you, if it’s the story they want to put forward.

Games have long been at the heart of disputes over what type of art to create and how it should or should not be used. Even after moral panics and Supreme Court decisions, there are still debates about the limits of the type of content that content companies like Valve should allow to be sold through its platforms and how creators are accountable to their audiences. to make their games more accessible.

Something that is not in dispute, however, is that Gross is not the character he is voicing in. Friends dungeon.

It’s been said before, but I hope it really takes hold, Gross said. Sometimes you have to play bad guys who do really bad, very realistic things. And that doesn’t mean we tolerate it at all.

Like he wrote on Twitter, it just acts, yall.