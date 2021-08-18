Bollywood Labor Day Bash at THE GRAND in SF on Sunday September 5 Tickets, Sunday September 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM





First Bollywood Event EVER At BIG in SF The ONLY upscale Vegas-style bay nightclub NO WORK OR SCHOOL THE NEXT DAY !!! Subscribe to the guest list at: bollywood3M.eventbrite.com Tickets available at: bollywood3M.eventbrite.com ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * ~ * 3M Production (Mumbai Matinee Madness) Gifts Bollywood Labor Day On Sunday, September 5, 2021 @ SF’s chic Vegas-style nightclub GREAT 520 4th Street, San Francisco, California Dance the night away with Cali’s best DJs Play the best of Bollywood, Commercial Bhangra, Remixes, Tasteful Hip-Hop and Top 40 Dance Hits … Salim J Bays No. 1 Bollywood DJ DJ Asif – Bollywood Mixxmaster DJ Gemini – Master of Mixology Doors open at 10 p.m. Strictly a 21+ event *** FREE ENTRY WITH GUESTLIST BEFORE 11 p.m. *** VALID FOR THE FIRST 50 GUESTS ONLY! Door prices will be applied after the first 50 guests ONLINE tickets available at: bollywood3M.eventbrite.com PRESALE TICKETS (Limited tickets available online only) General admission – $ 10 * Guaranteed entry VIP – No waiting in line – $ 20 * No waiting in line * Guaranteed entry Big bottle service experiences: * Celebrate something? Give us a call or send us a message to make it a memorable night for your party! The Premium bottle – $ 450 * No cover for 5 guests * No waiting in line * 1 bottle of premium alcohol * 1 Bottle of House Champagne * DJ Scream * Sparkler presentation * Illuminated sign or birthday cake * Reserved stand * Guaranteed entry * Taxes and tips payable on site The Elite Bottle – $ 800 * No cover for 10 guests * No waiting in line * 2 bottles of premium alcohol * 1 Bottle of House Champagne ** DJ Shout * Sparkler presentation at your table * Illuminated sign or birthday cake * Balloon arrangement * Premium table location * Guaranteed entry * Taxes and tips payable on site The large 3M bottle – $ 1,100 * No cover for 15 guests * No waiting in line * 2 bottles of premium alcohol * 2 Bottles of House Champagne ** DJ Shout * Sparkler presentation at your table * Illuminated sign or birthday cake * Balloon arrangement * Ultra premium table location * Guaranteed entry * Taxes and tips payable on site FREE entry with guest list before 11 p.m. (for the first 50 guests) For the guest list, subscribe to: bollywood3M.eventbrite.com The guest list will only be accepted until 5 p.m. on 08/20 (Valid only if you provide the full name as indicated on your ID) (Customers must be paid or through the ticket office before 11:00 p.m.) * Guest list rules may change. Please READ event details and check the event page for updates! VALID IDENTITY FORM: State issued ID / Driver’s License or Passport. NO other ID will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted Contact information: Call: 408-605-5915 / 408-234-6709 e-mail: [email protected] like us on www.facebook.com/3mbollywood THE DRESS CODE IS PREMIUM ATTIRE: NO loose jeans, NO T-shirts or sportswear, NO sneakers, tennis shoes and NO hats or caps will be allowed. Those dressed inappropriately will be refused and absolutely NO exceptions will be made !!! NOTE: Receipt of this event invitation is not an automatic entry into the invitees list. This is a tool to spread the word for this event. Please register on Eventbrite for the guest list NOTE: This is a public event that will be recorded. You may appear in images / video recordings. We have all the rights to use this media anywhere without asking for your prior permissions or publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-labor-day-bash-at-the-grand-in-sf-on-sun-sept-5th-tickets-167321289481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos