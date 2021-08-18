K-Drama Actor Park Seo-Joon To Star In “The Marvels” And Who He Could Play With





South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is a K-drama veteran. He starred in the famous romantic drama, What’s wrong with secretary Kim, Fight for my way, and made the news as the main character Park Sae-Ro-Yi in the Netflix original, Itaewon class. The actor recently made headlines when he was allegedly a main cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Wonders, Following Captain Marvel. While neither his agency nor the actor have confirmed the role, fans are already speculating who the Korean actor might play onscreen. Park Seo-Joon could play Amadeus Cho Park Seo-Joon ‘Itaewon Class’ Press Conference | The JNS / Imazins of Chosunilbo via Getty Images It was reported by media earlier this year that Park Seo-Joon was in talks to star in Wonders. The actor has fully confirmed his role, but according to South China Morning Post, the movie’s IMDb page has Park listed in the movie’s main cast. Park is expected to start filming for Wonders later in 2021 after completing her role in the film Concrete utopia. News of his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie makes fans wonder what role he could play in the on-screen comics. According to Screen cry, Park’s casting could lead him to play Amadeus Cho. Cho is known as the best Korean superhero in the comics who gains the Hulk abilities from Bruce Banner. This assumption may be unlikely since Cho is a teenager in the comics and Park is already in his 30s. Another possibility for Park is the character of Noh-Varr, aka Marvel Boy. Noh-Varr is a Kree Empire soldier with super strength, durability, and insect DNA whose ship crashes in New Jersey. Park’s role in the film may not be a superhero and instead may be a SWORD agent or a supporting character. What is “Les Merveilles” about? RELATED: Captain Marvel 2 Star Confirms There’s Beef Between Monica Rambeau & Carol Danvers Fans might be wondering what Wonders The film is about to gain a better understanding of how Park will fit into his possible role. The film would be the sequel to Captain Marvel and a sequel to the Diseny + series, Ms. Marvel. According to Hollywood journalist, the title of the film does not refer to a team of superheroes but to a generic term used for characters in the Marvel universe who possess superpowers. The film is already confirmed to include the return of actor Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. Actor Teyonah Parris is also in the film as Monica Rambeau, Agent SWORD who made her debut in Wandavision and actor Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, a young teenage girl with transfiguration abilities. Park Seo-Joon moves to Hollywood RELATED: Captain Marvel 2: How Brie Larson Prepares Her Body For The Sequel Park is already a notable actor in South Korea and tagged as one of K-drama’s greatest men of heart. He made a name for himself as the first role in the romantic comedy K-Dramas, What’s wrong with secretary Kim, and She was beautiful. It once again dominated streaming services with the original Netflix drama, Itaewon To classify, based on a popular webtoon. In 2019, Park was featured in Hollywood when he played a minor role in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. He played the role of Min, Ki-Woo’s well-to-do friend (Choi Woo-Shik), who gives Ki-Woo the tutoring job that starts the story.

