Piracy had a positive impact on my film, says Kriti Sanon | Bollywood

Currently, Kriti Sanon is delighted with the success of her latest release, Mimi. However, the road to its exit was not a cakewalk. Four days before its original release date, the film leaked on pirate platforms, forcing the directors to release the film on July 26.

While Sanon thinks the piracy is bad and illegal, she says the situation had a positive impact on the film. If it were to hit theaters and it had been leaked before that, it would have been a huge setback. But since it happened on OTT, we had a lot more control. It created a lot of buzz because its release was completely unexpected. Everything has a silver lining, she tells us.

A while back, she explained that her male friends believe Tiger Shroff should be paid more than his female co-star if he can get a bigger audience to the theater. Commenting on the pay gap that exists in Bollywood, Sanon says male actors don’t have to make a male-centric movie to get their pay hike. Women need to prove their worth with a film that they take full responsibility for. What bothers me is that if a movie goes well, they can get a raise in their projects, but the difference between their pay and ours is very different.

But the Bareilli Ki Barfi (2017) the actor is happy that things are improving although gradually. There have been cases where women have been paid more than men, the 31-year-old says. Speaking about how the disparity in the pay scale can narrow, Sanon notes that this will only happen when films aimed at women are more written and enjoyed. When producers see this happening, they will also increase the remuneration of actresses.