Black Widow actor OT Fagbenle joins Superstore star’s new show





Black Widow star OT Fagbenle has traded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Apple TV +, the actor set to star in an upcoming drama on start-up WeWork. Following the news that Hypermarket's America Ferrera, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway joined WeCrashed, Deadline now reports that Fagbenle is the latest name to sign up for the limited series. According to reports, Fagbenle – who played Rick Mason in Black Widow – will play the role of Cameron Lautner, partner of a powerful investment firm. After being tasked with trying to instill discipline in WeWork and prepare the company for its Initial Public Offering, Lautner runs into WeWork's eccentric and headstrong CEO. WeCrashed was billed as exploring "the greedy rise and inevitable downfall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible." OT Fagbenle's last role comes after his turn in the solo Black Widow film – which he joined, in part, because of Scarlett Johansson. Speaking about his decision to join Project Marvel, OT said Digital spy: "You know, it's weird sometimes, when you're really beautiful and you're a movie star, it's often hard to keep track that in fact this person is also incredibly talented. "It's kind of like Brad Pitt – he's so good looking you forget he's a really good actor – and Scarlett is such a good actress. And so working with an actor at that level was one of the things. most intriguing. " Black Widow is now available in UK and US cinemas, and is also showing on Disney + with Premier Access.

