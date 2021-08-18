What you need to know about the R. Kelly trial





After decades of accusations and investigations, the federal case against R. Kelly goes to trial Wednesday in Brooklyn, the first criminal trial the singer has faced since he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. For more than two and a half decades, Mr Kelly, 54, has faced persistent accusations of sexual abuse of women and girls, including questions about his marriage to singer Aaliyah when she was 15. years. These claims have grown stronger in recent years, culminating in a damning documentary series titled Survive R. Kelly. Now, the R&B star, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, will face a sprawling racketeering case, among other charges. He pleaded not guilty. What are the fees? Mr. Kelly faces a load of racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor; and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of anyone across state borders for the purpose of prostitution.

Mr Kelly was initially arrested on these charges in July 2019, but his trial has been delayed due to the pandemic and scheduling issues with cases he faces in other states. Who will testify? The trial will revolve around six anonymous women. Prosecutors say the singer physically and psychologically abused many of them and controlled many aspects of their lives, including when they could eat and use the toilet. The racketeering charge against Mr. Kelly allows prosecutors to discuss his marriage to singer Aaliyah. In the 1990s, Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, and Mr. Kelly worked together regularly; Mr. Kelly was the executive producer of his debut album, Age Aint Nothing But A Number, and even named him. Prosecutors plan to argue that Mr Kelly, who was 27 at the time, believed Aaliyah got pregnant with him, and he and other members of his cohort bribed an Illinois government employee to get a fake ID for Aaliyah so they can get a marriage license. which listed it as 18.

To support the racketeering charge, prosecutors will introduce allegations of other crimes that are not included in the indictment. They include charges of sexual abuse and could involve up to 14 people, including a man who prosecutors say will testify that at the age of 17, Mr Kelly pressured him to have sexual relations. Mr Kellys’ defense is likely to say that all of the accusers are disgruntled groupies who had consensual sex with him but changed their stories out of regret or for money an argument they made in the files judicial. Who are the jurors? The anonymous jury of 12 people men and five the women were seated last week and were sworn in last Wednesday. Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who will preside over the trial in Brooklyn Federal District Court, interviewed potential jurors for three days to assess their knowledge of Mr. Kelly and the charges against him, their opinions and personal experience in the matter. sexual misconduct and their take on the #MeToo movement. The racial distribution of the group remains uncertain. But several jury members shared details about themselves and their experiences during the in-person selection. The group includes a mother of two school-aged children; a fraud investigator who said she is active in her church; a woman with several imprisoned family members; and a man who works in a hotel. One of the jurors, a longtime flight attendant, said he believed a media trial was worse than a jury trial. The man told the judge he had a family friend of Bill Cosby, whose 2018 sexual assault conviction was recently overturned, but did not question the jury’s verdict. He said he had only heard minor information about R. Kelly in the news. The trial is expected to last a month and will not be televised. The press and the public will watch the trial from two additional rooms in the courthouse.

What happened the last time? The allegations of sexual abuse against Mr Kelly have been widely shared in the music industry for nearly three decades, but they became public during his 2008 trial in Chicago, which began six years after his indictment. After seven and a half hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Mr. Kelly of child pornography charges. The trial centered on a videotape which prosecutors said showed Mr Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. She refused to testify. That lawsuit ruled out allegations of other girls and their parents, who said Mr Kelly used his fame to lure them into his sphere to have sex with them. Why is this time different? Unlike the 2008 trial, in which the lead prosecution witness refused to testify, several of the women at the center of the federal indictment in New York are expected to testify. Prosecutors are also likely to be able to plead a larger case against Mr Kelly through the racketeering charge, a tactic that has also been used in other high-profile trials, including the case against the head of the sex sect Nxivm, Keith Raniere. The rise of the #MeToo movement since the arrest of Harvey Weinstein has changed public perception of the sexual assault allegations, which are now taken more seriously.

