Monster Trucks Hot Wheels Returns Live With All New Trucks And Drivers For 2021 Events | Company





EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 17, 2021– Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live kicks off its return to live events with new trucks and drivers on an upcoming 10-stop tour across the United States. Starting September 18 at Toyota Center in Ontario, California, fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting lineup of epic, new and expanded Monster Trucks, while experiencing the thrill of seeing the iconic Hot Monster Trucks toys. Wheels come to life in an immersive, kid-centric Hot Wheels experience. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005820/en/ Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will return to the United States this fall. (Graphic: Business Wire) The popular family entertainment tour picks up steam when it returns with the debut of several new faces and three epic trucks! The all new Mega Wrex towers with its 12ft dinosaur design, boosting 1800 horsepower to crush the competition. Led by new driver Rick Steffens this addition to the tour is sure to be a favorite. Fans will also be introduced to Rebecca Schnell, the first woman to join the tour and the driver of the new Midwest Madness, a first-ever Hot Wheels and Bigfoot collaboration. Finally, Race Ace will join the event series as a new monster truck, heralding an iconic event Hot Wheels flame design. Returning host Freddie Sheppard will team up alongside new co-host Marny Florence. Its addition will create an inclusive, powerful and memorable experience for the whole family. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live continues to provide the public with the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys, including favorites Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber and Demo Derby. The event’s performances will also include a special appearance of the transformer robot MEGASAURUS, car eater and fire eater, and stars of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Fans will experience thrilling show action and fuel injected gameplay with epic and epic monster truck competitions and battles! The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back and will start 2.5 hours before each performance. The unique experience allows fans to enter the competition hall to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information and a full schedule. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company. Visit www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for more information. The safety of Mattel and Raycom-Legacy employees and consumers is a top priority. Mattel is happy to bring Hot Wheels live events back in strict accordance with all local safety regulations and guidelines. About Raycom-Legacy Content Company Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a large-scale operation, promotion, content production, licensing and media company. The company produces entertainment experiences, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, an international Monster Trucks tour of North America and Europe. Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a partnership between Raycom Sports, a leading independent sports marketing, event management and production company, and Legacy Motorsports Events, co-founded by entertainment and motorsport executives Ken Hudgens, Tim Murray, Eric Cole and Bob Boggess. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina About Mattel, Inc. Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends and Mega , as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in over 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and tech companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in exploring the wonders of childhood and enabling children to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com. MAT-W View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005820/en/ CONTACT: Scott Shaffstall 310.252.3610 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOTOR SPORTS CHILDREN’S SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT SPECIALIZED EVENTS / CONCERTS CONSUMER FAMILY RETAIL LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Mattel, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/17/2021 2:21 PM / DISC: 08/17/2021 2:21 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005820/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

