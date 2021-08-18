8 Bollywood mystery movies to watch ASAP!

Who does not like a good mystery movie? Bollywood has particularly excelled in this genre in recent years and has been nominated for valuable awards. Since OTT platforms became our source for watching movies, we have seen some really good ones, and there is a list of these. iconic mystery movies that will stick you to your TV screens. So if you love the feel of dark reveals, twists and turns, and must-see drama, then we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of the best Bollywood Mystery Movies that you need to watch if you haven’t already.

1. Bollywood mystery film – Kahani (2012)

Kahani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is one of the best mystery thrillers we’ve seen yet. Starring Vidya Balan, the film revolves around Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), a pregnant woman from London who comes to Calcutta during the holiday season to look for her missing husband. As she continues her research, she comes across many clues and people who may or may not be involved in her husband’s case. Aside from Vidya Balan’s terrific performance and brilliant script, what made this movie even more interesting was the performance of the rest of the cast. Until the end, you will guess all the possibilities. So if you haven’t seen this movie, you are missing out on a masterpiece.

2. Bollywood mystery movie – Talaash (2012)



Talaash starring Amir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukherji, directed by Reema Kagti, is a complete package. With a stunning plot, superb performances and catchy tunes, the film revolves around Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Amir Khan) who is a cop, investigating a murder case of popular actor Armaan Kapoor (Vivaan Bhatena). While investigating, he comes across Red Light Zone worker Rosie (Kareena Kapoor) who adds mystery to the film. The story of this movie is so good that it will keep you in your seats throughout. This movie will surely be worth your time if you are looking for something to binge on.

3. Bollywood mystery movie – Drishyam (2015)



Originally adapted by the Malayalam blockbuster of the same title, Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kappor and Ishita Dutta, the story revolves around Vijay (Ajay Devgn) and his family who lead simple and happy lives until they become the prime suspect. in a missing case of Sameer Deshmukh (Risabh Chaddha) the son of IG, Meera Deshmukh (Tabu). The story further shows how Vijay and his family handle this situation. The film surely shows how good actor Ajay Devgn is and how deserving of all the accolades he has received for his performance in this film.

4. Bollywood mystery movie – Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)



Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is based on one of the first detective novels created by bestselling Bengali writer Saradindu Bandyopadhyay. The film is set in the 1940s during World War II, which follows the first case of Byomkesh Bakshy (Sushant Singh Rajput). Fresh out of college, he agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. While investigating, he discovers that Bhuvan’s case is linked to a much larger plot. As a lot of people say this movie is Sherlock from Bollywood, the directors nailed it with the story, script, and performance.

5. Bollywood mystery movie – Andhadhoun (2018)

One of the best mystery thrillers ever made, Andhadhoun with Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and tabu is an all-in-one. The film revolves around Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) a blind pianist who accidentally bumps into Sophie (Radhika Apte), upon discovering that he is a pianist, she takes him to her father’s restaurant and offers Akash a job. Akash is then invited to an actor’s residence for a private concert. Arriving at the actor’s home, a shocking surprise awaits him. This movie is so unpredictable that you won’t be able to guess what will come next, and it is exactly what audiences loved.

6. Bollywood mystery movie – Badla (2019)

Filled with crazy twists, Badla featuring Tapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh, this film is one of best mystery thrillers. The film revolves around Naina Sethi (Tapsee Pannu), a businesswoman accused of killing her lover Arjun (Tony Luke). As the story unfolds, we see all the nuances of the characters in the film. And we bet you won’t be able to guess whether Naina Sethi (Tapsee Pannu) is actually the culprit or not. Not only the main protagonists, even the supporting characters in this film left an impactful performance.

7. Bollywood mystery movie – Raat Akéli Hai (2020)

Raat Akéli Hai directed by Honey Trehan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte biting her nails murder mystery. The film revolves around Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) investigating the murder of a wealthy and elderly politician found dead on his wedding night with Radha (Radhika Apt) a young girl. As Jatil Yadav continues his investigation, he delves deep into a much darker unresolved case that puts him in danger. This film is so captivating that it will keep you going from start to finish. And special mention to the entire cast of this movie, they did a brilliant job. So if you like black crime movies, Raat Akeli Hai is for you.

8. Bollywood mystery movie – Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Released on the popular OTT platform Netflix, this film is one of latest mystery movies, Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is the mystery of the perfect murder. The story revolves around Rishabh Saxena (Rishu), who is killed in an explosion in his house, while investigating the cops discovers that it is a murder and that the main suspect is his wife Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu). The story then goes on to tell how Rani deals with the police and frames her story. Haseen Dillruba has romance, affair, dark characters and murder, making it a perfect combination for a masterpiece. The entire cast did a fantastic job in the movie, but Vikrant massey just stole the show with his incredible acting skills.

