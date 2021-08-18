Entertainment
NVU Announces Feature Film Project | Local News
LYNDONVILLE This winter, college students from across the country will come to Northern Vermont University to experience cinema first-hand.
The project, which was announced on Tuesday, is the latest iteration of Kingdom County Productions’ biennial Semester Cinema, an intensive semester in cinema that includes classes, workshops and the production of a feature film.
Starting in the winter / spring semester, some 40 students from across the country, including several residents of Vermont, will have the opportunity to learn more about film production from more than two dozen professionals.
Participating Vermont colleges include Middlebury, Bennington, and NVU.
Similar to a study abroad program, students participate by taking a full semester of credit away from their home college, moving to the NVUs Lyndon campus. Production of the film will be split between the Northeast Kingdom and Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.
The semester begins with a week at the Sundance Film Festival followed by seven weeks of classes, workshops and pre-production, and six weeks of production.
Students in the program will participate in the production of the film Lost Nation, which will be directed by KCP co-founder Jay Craven.
Craven described the film, which is slated for national and international release, as a multiracial adventure drama set in Vermont during the American Revolution.
The film tells the parallel and intersecting stories of local historical figures Ethan Allen and Vermont poet and first settler Lucy Terry Prince.
A former slave, Prince moved to Guilford with his family in 1764. The Princes Bars Fight poem is considered the earliest known work of African American literature.
This is the most ambitious project we’ve undertaken on this program, Craven said.
Prince Shanta expert Lee Gander will serve as an advisor for the film, providing insight and guidance as production progresses.
I envision my role as working with the team, and I would say, sort of do a gut check and think about the script and maybe have conversations, she said.
Craven called Ganders’ role essential to the film, calling her an endless source of inspiration and information.
Shanta is extremely helpful to us while we have these conversations and really test ourselves on how we approach this critical issue, he said.
Craven explained that part of his interest in directing the film was to demonstrate that Vermont was racially diverse from its early days.
Here we are dealing with a story where representation of Vermont’s first African-American population is central, he said.
To that end, Craven said the program is actively working to engage African American students, noting that it is currently in talks with historically black colleges like Spelman College and Howard University to enroll students.
In addition, he said, he is committed to building a film crew made up of half of people of color, as well as a significantly diverse student body.
Issac Eddy, a faculty member in NVU’s Performance Arts and Technology program, said Semester Cinema is deepening a long-standing partnership between NVU and KCP.
He said it creates the kind of multidisciplinary and collaborative experiences for students that his program strives to foster.
Our goal with the Performing Arts and Technology program is to have the creation of new works by the students and to allow the students to work with professionals in the performing arts to create their new works and to acquire practical professional experience, not just in the professional field. areas, but in a collaborative way where they can do multidisciplinary work with other students while being professionally advised, he said.
Eddy also touted the collaboration and enrichment opportunities for NVU students in his program.
By simply having Jay and this team in the NVU system, my students will naturally benefit from his presence, he said, citing opportunities for lectures and workshops.
With a budget of around $ 1.5 million, Craven noted that production will require fundraising, which is currently underway.
He said the reason some filming will take place in Nantucket is because Massachusetts is offering a 25% incentive grant to films shot there, which will contribute about $ 200,000 to the production.
Craven noted that there is no similar type of media available in Vermont.
We need this support, he said.
KCP launched Semester Cinema in 2006 as a student internship program linked to the production of Cravens’ film, Disappearances. Over the years, it has grown into a one-semester program, allowing students to gain experience on the following Craven films including Peter and John (2015), Wetware (2018), and Martin Eden (2020).
Student applications for Semester Cinema are always accepted. Visit www.semestercinema.org for more information.
