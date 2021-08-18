“I Talk To Him Every Day”: Disney, Netflix Actor Kevin Quinn Releases Christian Single “Wildfire”

Actor Kevin Quinn celebrates the release of his new Christian song “Wildfire” which he says symbolizes the “light in us all”.

In an interview with People magazineQuinn said he was grateful for the opportunity to create music that reflects his character.

“Music has always been an important part of my life,” he says. “And I’m honored to be able to make the music I’ve always wanted to do. What a blessing.”

The 24-year-old hopes the song will inspire others to trust our Lord and Savior.

“I sincerely hope that Wildfire reaches their souls and that they too can find light in this crazy life. It really is always brighter in the dark,” Quinn says.

He added, “Even when that light turns dark, there is an element of trust that shapes our perspective, as well as the peace that everything is happening for a reason. And somehow, knowing that it is. is enough to continue. “

Quinn recently shared her testimony of faith with Christian Post, explaining that he was “lost in every sense of the word” until he finally chose to trust God’s plan completely.

“At some point in my late teens, early twenties, it got so bad for me that I kind of shied away from the idea of ​​God altogether,” Quinn said. “Because I was like, if God exists and God loves me, then why is he making my world a living hell? It was like that, and I’m sorry if it’s like a graphic representation of this. that I was going through, but it was really like that. “

He continued, “Then there were a few things that happened, I guess you could say, according to God’s plan that brought me out of this darkness. I started to see the light again and find fun and peace in my life and a resolution with some of the things I was facing. The more I settled into it, the more I knew God, and the more I realized that He was always trying to help me. C it’s just that some things have to happen for a reason. “

And because of these experiences, her relationship with God is stronger than ever.

“I talk to him every day. I pray constantly and it’s just interesting to see the juxtaposition of that in my life, not even four years ago, when I didn’t even care to talk to God. , four years (later) it’s like, he’s one of my strongest connections. “

Quinn is known for his role in the Netflix faith-based musical “A Week Away” where he played struggling teenager Will Hawkins. Her character chooses to attend “Aweegaway” camp rather than going to a detention center, and it turns out to be a life-changing experience.

He has also appeared in “Shameless”, “Chicago PD” and the Disney sitcom “Bunk’d”.

