Madras HC rejects actor Suriya’s plea asking for waiver of interest on income tax – the New Indian Express





Express news service CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a brief petition filed by actor Suriya in 2018 seeking an income tax interest waiver for the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 tax years. The matter concerns a brief motion filed in 2018 by Suriya to quash the proceedings dated May 31, 2018, of the Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Circle-2 in Nungambakkam and direct him to waive interest for the two years. taxation. In October 2010, the Income Tax Service carried out searches of Suriya’s office and residence and issued a tax order one year later for the years 2007-08 and 2008-09. This is not a case where regular assessment has been successful. A search operation was carried out on the premises of the actors, on the basis of which the evaluation orders were issued. The petitioner did not cooperate. Even under such circumstances, the claimant did not intend to pay the interest on the basis of the claim, the IT service attorney said. The lawyer also argued that the valuation orders were passed during 2011 and the actor did not ask the court to request a waiver until 2017. Once the tax request was not made has not been complied with, the ministry is entitled to claim interest under section 220 (2A) of the Income Tax Act, the ministry’s lawyer argued. Judge SM Subramaniam noted that the three conditions stipulated in the provisions of the Act must be met in order to benefit from the waiver of interest. Citing a report submitted by officials which showed the actor took more than 45 days to file a tax return after the search, the court noted that the actor did not cooperate in completing the assessment. . The court said: “The cooperation of the appraised person in the appraisal investigation or any procedure for registering any amount owed by the appraised person, the records should be checked and the appraised person, if it had sufficient reasons, is free to revisit the same. “ The conduct of the appraisee throughout the tax proceedings is vital to claiming the waiver of interest, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

