Becoming a “heel” forced actor Stephen Amell to be shredded

Arrow Star Stephen Amell is no stranger to engaging in the rigorous training and diet it takes to look as ripped as a superhero, but at age 40 he has discovered that making lasting changes is the best way to look and feel great on or off the set.

The Canadian actor and producer sat down with Bodybuilding and fitness to talk about his approach to getting in shape for his latest role as a professional wrestler, Jack Spade in the new Starz drama series, Heels.

There is no doubt about Amells’ competitive streak. In 2017, the Green Arrow took American Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, and crashed the obstacle course. He had not finished there. Amell moved on to the forward zone, and although he eventually succumbed to the brutal swinging ankle panel, his desire to teach everyone the course won the respect of the nations.

Amell has appeared countless times on Arrow Looks completely shredded, but for his latest role, the talented actor is less and less ready to be ready for the stage and more to stay ready.

I worry less about how I look than how I feel, says Amell. I set myself a precedent, in terms of diet, on Arrow it was something I really couldn’t support. It’s not that I didn’t have the discipline, it just wasn’t something I could handle. So for Heels, I really focused on my midsection and hips, butt and legs, and I figured if I could take care of that aspect of my body, especially by working my lower body, everything else would work out. would set up. .

Amell is also a fan of bodyweight exercises, including dips and pullups.

Avoid the vicious circle

When it comes to his diet, Amell has learned that throwing away foods high in salt and sugar will only bring short-term gratification, so he focuses on quality in order to avoid annoying cravings. I’m lucky my wife is very fond of nutrition and forgot more of it than I’ll ever know, but she cooks these wonderful meals and what you theoretically sacrifice in flavor [by eating less salt and sugar], if you eat really good whole foods, you will never encounter [the situation] where you’ve eaten a meal and 20 minutes later you’re hungry and you can’t figure out why, says Amell. There is nothing worse than eating junk food and you get that moment of satisfaction and fullness, then it goes away and you’re all shaking, and you’re hungry, then you go back to food again sh **** y, and it turns into a cycle that isn’t much fun.

Amell get in the ring (again)

Of course, this isn’t Amells’ first foray into the world of pro wrestling. The longtime fan has even made special appearances in the Square Circle, including at SummerSlam 2015, where he dove outside the ring in a truly brave moment that fans are still talking about. He has also appeared for AEW and ROH.

In addition to the family dynamic of Heels, where Amell plays alongside Alexander ludwig (which portrays Jack’s younger brother), the drama also attempts to portray professional wrestling as a physically and mentally demanding form of sport and entertainment, not to be underestimated. I would tell anyone, if you have any doubts about pro wrestling, or what these guys have made for themselves, or how tough they are, go to a local wrestling spot, says Amell. Get in the ring and do the basics, okay? Thread the ropes through, then do a flat back in the middle of the ring, see how you feel and see if you want to continue.

Just because people make something seem easy on TV [doesnt make it easy], they’re professionals, that’s what they do, it’s their job to make you think anyone can do it. I’m here to tell you that no one can do it.

Thus, after having rekindled his passion by Heels, Could Amell ever return to the professional wrestling world? Of course, I mean, I have more skills now than I had when I did my stuff with WWE and AEW, he says. So, I would love to. When you go out in front of 15,000 people, there’s no understudy, and you’re naked in front of everyone, and it can be a little intimidating, and it can be a little heartbreaking when all of a sudden you’re 40. years old, and you’ve had a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Never say never.