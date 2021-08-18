Lifetime commissioned ‘Flowers in the Attic’ prequel miniseries – The Hollywood Reporter





Lifetime has commissioned a prequel miniseries to the teenage goth classic Flowers in the attic. The network has the green light Flowers in the attic: the origin based on the novel Garden of Shadows, which brought writer Andrew Neiderman to the franchise originally created by author VC Andrews. The network has a full cast in place: Jemima Rooper (Gold digger) and Max Irons (Condor) will play the role of Olivia Winfield and Malcolm Foxworth, the grandparents of Cathy and Chris Dollanganger, the protagonists of the first book. The series also stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Paul Wesley (The vampire diary), Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the new black), Alana Boden (I am Elizabeth Smart), Hannah Dodd (Prostitutes), T’Shan Williams (The color purple) and Callum Kerr (Four weddings and a funeral). here is The originOfficial Description of: It “tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper), who works alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly courted by one of the bachelors. most eligible in the country, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself mistress of the towering Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she has been waiting for has quickly turned into a nightmare. Beneath Malcolm’s debonair exterior hides a dark heart and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten the happiness of Olivia and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately lead Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself, which leads her to her inevitable – and notorious – decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic. Additionally, “Dodd stars as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne, while Williams stars as longtime Foxworth Hall staff member and Olivia’s watchful housekeeper, Nella. Mulgrew stars as Mrs. Steiner, the Faithful Head of Malcolm’s House and Chief of Staff at Foxworth Hall. Grammer portrays Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland Foxworth, who is married to his new wife, Alicia, played by Boden. Wesley plays John Amos, cousin of ‘ Olivia whose revelations change her life forever, and Callum Kerr plays Christopher, a close relative of the Foxworth family whose life will be eternally linked to Corrine’s from the moment they see each other. Lifetime has already released the adaptations Flowers in the attic and Petals on the wind in 2014.

