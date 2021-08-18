Shang-Chi Marvels: Read the first opinions, reactions





Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made their Hollywood debut on Monday night, and the first reactions are already here. What is Shang-Chi talking about? In this new Marvel movie, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) learns about his family’s legendary past, which includes the use of 10 rings containing mystical powers. Shang Chi will then fight the others for the sake of the 10 Rings. Shang-Chi, must face the past he thought he left behind when drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization, according to a press release from Disney +.

The cast includes Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. Fala Chen, Menger Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng also star in the film. What are the early reviews for Shang-Chi so far? Several reviews surfaced online Monday night for Shang-Chi following Disney’s Hollywood premiere of the film. Reviews suggest the film is a solid family flick with jaw-dropping action and cool post-credits scenes. I’ll see the movie on Tuesday night. My social media review will drop shortly thereafter, so be sure to follow. my twitter thread (@herbscribner) if you are interested in my take on the new movie. Otherwise, here’s a bunch of reactions from those who attended the Hollywood premiere. #ShangChi is an absolute triumph, surprisingly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the myriad of influences from the movies (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) are paying off). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes home the title of best superhero film of 2021 to date. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train and skyscraper scene. The best martial arts I have seen in a long time. Simu Liu and Awkwafina are great. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021 #ShangChi is such a personal and family story to begin with. This is when it’s at its best. The third act is full of surprises but is sometimes a little crazier than it should be. Ultimately offers epic action and the intimate moments to land. Big MCU stuff. Can’t wait to watch again! pic.twitter.com/4zy7HiF5EO BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021 #ShangChi is great. This movie hits whatever Marvel does right (rhythm, humor, character) and adds action like never before in the MCU! A lot of people are on the cusp of having a favorite new Marvel hero. Darker than expected. A lot of pleasure. Integral to MCU Phase 4! pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021 I really dug #ShangChi! There isn’t a lot going on in the trailers (maybe avoid the commercials in the next couple of weeks I’m afraid they won’t show any more?) And it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and don’t look like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu is a great hero. Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021 Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is PHENOMENAL. Be excited. Even the fight scene / action sequence is better than the previous one. @SimuLiu fully embraces the role of Marvel superheroes. Amazing images. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021 As always, stick around until the end of the credits with #ShangChi. There are two more scenes. (It’s a Marvel movie. You know the drill.) Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021 When is Shang-Chi coming out? Shang-Chi, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, won’t debut in theaters until September 3.

