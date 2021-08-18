Producer Ash Atalla on Portraying People with Disabilities, “The Office” Jokes – The Hollywood Reporter





Ash Atalla, an award-winning producer of series like Office and The crowd, calls on the industry to hire non-disabled actors to play characters with disabilities. Atalla, who spoken in UK Sunday opening hours for a recent interview, says it still shocks him that – despite ongoing conversations and objections from the disability community – Hollywood continues to participate in “cripface,” or the act of pitching non-disabled talent to represent people with disabilities. disabled people in various movies and TV series. projects. “This should be rule number one: don’t put people who walk in wheelchairs for television. Never, ”he said. “It shocks me that Bryan Cranston played a quadriplegic in The reverse in 2017. Eddie Redmayne playing Stephen Hawking was pretty much forgivable as the movie had Hawking pre-wheelchair, but it was still uncertain. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer said that despite recent gains from other marginalized groups in Hollywood, characters with disabilities continue to be defined by their disability while talent has struggled to enter. conversation, even after the math Hollywood faced after George Floyd’s death and the social justice protests that spurred further action in the industry. “Blackface wasn’t OK nine years ago, but nobody said anything,” he says. “The anger that George Floyd’s death inspired has been difficult to galvanize for the disability movement. “ Atalla also reflected on his own treatment within the industry during the interview, particularly when working as a BBC trainee producer on BBC Two. Office. He said Ricky Gervais made him “a little uncomfortable” with jokes Office creator and star made him, which included reference to Atalla as “my boyfriend in a wheelchair”. “There was a period of late ’90s comedy with people like Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle where the game was – see what you could get out of and then intellectualize it backwards. , did he declare. “These jokes didn’t bother me then, but they would if they happened now. I wouldn’t let so many jokes on my wheelchair, I wouldn’t want to be defined by it. Hollywood journalist has contacted representatives for Ricky Gervais for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/uk-office-producer-ash-atalla-says-it-still-shocks-him-when-hollywood-hires-non-disabled-actors-for-disabled-characters-1234998576/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos