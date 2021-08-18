Lordes Solar Power tops album releases this week





CLEVELAND, Ohio New albums by Lorde, Kool & the Gang and Debbie Gibson mark this week a lot of new musical releases (all subject to change) … Album of the week: Has it really been eight years since the Royals put Lorde in New Zealand on the world map? She’s back this week with her third album, Solar Power, a 12 song set written and produced, remotely during the pandemic, with Jack Antonoff (fun, Bleachers, Taylor Swift). She’s already making a splash thanks to the singles Stoned at the Nail Salon and the title track. Album title of the week: The Dead Dead, tell your girls it’s alright (Rumble) Did you know ? : Newcomer Sam Williams is the son of Hank Williams, Jr. and therefore the grandson of Hank Williams. Her debut album Glasshouse Children (Mercury Nashville) features collaborations with Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, as well as a tribute to her late sister Katie Williams, The World Alone. New and remarkable: David Duchovny, Gestureland (Westbound Kid) Debbie Gibson, The Body Remembers (Stargirl) Girl From the North Country – Original Broadway Cast Recording (Legacy) Wanda Jackson, Encore (Blackheart / Big Machine) Kool & the Gang, perfect union (Rujac / Omnivore) George Lynch, seamless (Rat Pak) James McMurtry, Horses and Dogs (New West) Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita (High Mountain) Switchfoot, interrobang (Fantasy / Concord) Various artists, Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap (Smithsonian Folkways) Hot New Singles: Courtney Barnett, Before You Go; Big thief, little things and sparrow; Black Eyed Peas, Hit It with Saweetie and Lele Pons; Flowers, Care Fore; Denzel Curry, the game; Darkness, Motorheart; Halestorm, Return from the Dead; Kwon Eun-bi, Amigo; Ghost dogs, good old days; Jack Hues, Don’t waste words; Billy Idol, bitter taste; Dua Lipa and Elton John, Cold Heart (The Pnau Mix); Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Cant Let Go; Santana, Move with Rob Thomas and American Authors; Slothrust, The Next Curse with Lzzy Hale; Trivium, fire festival Also available : Patricia Barber, Click (Impex) Between the buried and me, Colors II (Sumerian) Eric Bibb, Dear America (Provogue / Mascot) Bnny, everything (talk about fire) Ben Bostick, Grown Up Love (self-published) Jake Bugg, Saturday evening, Sunday morning (RCA / Arista) Cradles, disturbing body CousteauX, Stray Gods (Silent X) Billy Currington, Intuition (Mercury Nashville) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Anderson East, Maybe We Never Die (Elektra / Low Country Sound) Sierra Ferrell, Long Time Coming (Rounder) Newton Faulkner, Interference (of light) Battenberg) Fleece, Bodies Lie (self-published) Freestylers, Otherworlds (Mamas Pie) GA-20, GA-20 does Hound Dog Taylor – Try it … you might like it! (Colemine) Orla Gartland, Woman on the Internet (New Friends / The Orchard) Danny Gokey, Jesus People (Sparrow) Martin Gore, The Third Remixed Chimpanzee (Mute) Eric Hilton, Ceremony (Maison Montserrat) Malcolm Holcome, Tricks of the Trade (namely) The Joy Formidable, Into the Blue (Tracas) KAM-Bu, Black on Black (Atlas Artists / Parlophone) Kunzite, Visuals (Lowly / Wilder) Amanda Lehmann, Innocence and Illusion (self-published) Lil Lotus, Error Boy (Epitaph) LTtheMonk, on the wall (Sonic Unyon) Mano Le Tough, Currently (Pampa) Lea McIntosh, Blood Cash (Shark Park) Pip Millett, Motion Sick (The Orchard) RB Morris, Going Back to the Sky (self-edited) Mythopoeic Spirit, Newborn (Apollo) Angel Olsen, Aisles (something cosmic / jagjaguwar) Lorkin OReilly, Wedding Material (Team Love) Necronautic, killed in the spirit (by candlelight) Andy Peake, Mood Swings (Biglittle) Maggie Rose, sit down (Starstruck) Shannon and Claims, Year of the Spider (Easy Eye Sound) Connie Smith, The Cry of the Heart (Fat Possum) Strange Bones, England screaming (FRKST / 300 Entertainment) Mia Doi Todd, Ten Views of Musical Life (City Zen) Tomorrow X Together, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape (Big Hit Music) The Transonics, Today (Sonic Soiree) Trifecta, Fragments (Kscope) Joe Troop, borrowed time (dirt free) Various artists, The Bobs Burgers Music Album Vol. 2 (Under Pop) Villager, Fever Dream (Domino) Martha Wainwright, Love Will Be Reborn (Pheromone / Cooking Vinyl) Ann Wilson, Howlen Live (self-edited) Wolves in the throne room, relapse of the primordial arcana) Zero Times Everything, Sound of Music (self-published) From the vaults: Aaliyah, one in a million (Blackground / Empire) Caravan, who do you think we are? (Crazy fish) Eric Clapton, Eric Clapton – Deluxe Anniversary Edition (UMe / Polydor) John Coltrane, Another Side of John Coltrane (Craft Recordings / Concord) Cypress Hill, Cypress Hill: Extended Anniversary Edition (Legacy) Dawes, Nothing’s Wrong (Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition) (ATO) Joe Hisaishi, Songs of Hope: The Basics Joe Joe Hisaishi Vol. 2 (Decca Gold) Julliard String Quartet, The Early Columbia Recordings 1949-56 (Sony Classical) Lissie, Catching a Tiger (Anniversary Edition) (Lionboy / The Orchard) Megadeth, Unplugged in Boston (Cleopatra) Lee Morgan, The Complete Live at the Lighthouse (Blue Note / UMe) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon (Deutsche Grammophon) Various artists, Disco 75 (Robinsongs / Cherry Red) Various artists, Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap (Smithsonian Folkways) Soundtracks: Flag Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Seattle Surf / Republic)

