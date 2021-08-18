Entertainment
Mummy outfits are popping up all over Hollywood
Summer isn’t quite over, but between us buy future costumes, Barbie dresses like elvis, and today’s biggest celebrities are channeling mummies with their outfits, it looks like Halloween has arrived early. That’s right in case you haven’t noticed, “mom” clothes are slowly becoming a thing. In fact, there are so many wrap-around white designs popping up on the red carpet and on Instagram, it’s getting a little… scary.
We first noticed this trend on the outside looking at photos of The suicide squad first, where Margot Robbie stepped out in a cutout cable jumpsuit from the Chanel Cruise 2021/2022 collection. In a way, the layered look reminded us of a mummy’s bandages, but it was a silly comparison that we initially dismissed.
Until Dua Lipa publishes her own mom outfit on Instagram.
Lipa’s version was a stretchy minidress from The attic, but the twisted, form-fitting layered details were still very similar to Robbie’s look. The fact that there are now two of these mummy-like models in the world convinced us that this was kind of a micro-trend, and we immediately started looking for other outfits to confirm. that it wasn’t a fluke.
It’s safe to say that the mummy look actually combines some of the top trends for 2021, such as cutouts, and is also in the same family as twisted halter and pulley tops. Plus, given that Bella Hadid was practically a pioneer in wear these must-have type pieces, we knew we would find mummy styles somewhere in his rotation. Indeed, in July, the model wore a crossover mummy top with one sleeve of verconiik.
It can also be said that the Hadid virus wet look dress of Di Petsa is also an interpretation of the mummy fashion trend. The tight white material gives us the same vibe.
Of course, there have been other celebrity-endorsed variations that prove this style is on the rise. At the same premiere as Robbie, Rita Ora stepped out in a white layered cutout blazer dress that had a more subtle mummy feel.
And, thinking back to that Chanel Cruise 2021/2022 runway, a few knotted models could also fall into that same category. This fringed, bandage-like top would suit both the red carpet and a themed evening on the living dead.
Even browsing through recent street style photos, we found a layered shirt dress that was a more sophisticated and untangled take on the mummy trend, but the mummy trend nonetheless.
Plus, if you’re wondering if this same style works with color or prints, Iris Law has the answer. At the 2021 BMW i Berlin Formula E E-Prix, she stepped out in a Vichy Delada cutout dress, which featured the same wrap-around effect.
The good news is, you don’t have to spend thousands to get the mummy look, especially since Asos and Express sell similar models for less than $ 100. Alternatively, you can DIY your own unique take using a crisscross top or dress, like these from Line by K ($ 99), Five Seven ($ 245), Emmiol ($ 16), and Lovers + Friends ($ 118), and layer it over a white mesh top, like this one from Free people ($ 48).
