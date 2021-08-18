Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park crew for action comedy on Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter





Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have teamed up for an untitled action comedy set at Amazon Studios. Brown and Park are attached to the star of the project and will be producing through their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse, the co-creator of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: an American saga, will write the script. The project is described as in the vein of 48 hours., the 1982 Cop Boyfriend film starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. The story centers on two distant childhood best friends, who will be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on either side of the law. Framed and on the run, the two must survive each other long enough to erase their names and stop an international criminal enterprise. In addition to Brown and Park, producers include Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco of Imminent Collision. Danielle Reardon will be the executive producer. Brown is one of the stars of NBC’s critically acclaimed drama It’s us, playing a role that earned him one of his two Emmy wins. He’s in the current Emmy race with not just another It’s us nomination but also one for her narrative work on CNN’s six-part docuseries Lincoln: We are divided. The actor, who appeared in Black Panther and did the voice work Frozen 2, recently completed production of an independent feature film Horn for Jesus, save your soul. Park earlier this year stole scenes as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in the critically acclaimed Marvel series WandaVision. He also made a foray into directing, having led the series finale of Freshly landed, and more recently working on the next series Doogie Kamealoha, MD for Disney +. On the film side, Park co-wrote, produced, and starred in the hit Netflix romantic comedy. Always be my maybe and is set to debut at the helm with a graphic novel adaptation Gaps. The team for the action comedy reflects the goals of each actor’s production company. Brown’s Indian Meadows, which has an agreement with 20th Television, seeks to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects. Park and his creative partners at Imminent Collision aim to create distinct, universal and humorous stories about Asian Americans for all audiences. Brown is replaced by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Imminent Collision is replaced by UTA and Myman Greenspan, with Park also being managed by Artists First. Tse, which counts that of Zack Snyder Watchmen and detective drama of 2018 Superfly among his feature film credits, he was replaced by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Media and Schreck Rose.

