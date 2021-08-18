Laura Prepon says she quit practicing Scientology 5 years ago – The Hollywood Reporter





Laura Prepon says she is no longer an active member of Scientology, having left the high-profile and controversial church five years ago. the Orange is the new black and This 70s show The actress revealed her departure from the church, which also counts actors Leah Remini and Jason Lee among its former members, in a recent interview with People. The wide-ranging conversation focused on the many changes Prepon went through in her life, including her relationship with her mother, her own motherhood, and her eating disorder. Prepon acknowledged that his changing relationship with Scientology was part of his ongoing religious evolution. “I no longer practice Scientology,” said Prepon. “I have always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was brought up a Catholic and a Jew. I prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I studied the theory of Chinese meridians. I haven’t practiced Scientology for almost five years, and it’s no longer part of my life. The SAG Award winner highlighted her experiences with motherhood as an illustration of her decision to move away from her Scientology phase, just as she also went through other things in her life, including her anxiety about parenthood. when she was a new mom. “If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it’s that something can work for a while and then you move on and grow from that,” Prepon told the magazine. “As a new mom, I was plagued by an anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers of older children said to me, “Laura, this is a phase, you are going to move on and then it will be something different. And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We all evolve. I always see this with my children. Now she has turned to meditation, a source of comfort for the actress and something she can do with her husband, actor Ben Foster, who has never practiced Scientology. “We meditate daily and I really like it because it’s something that helps me hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together,” she said. Representatives for Prepon declined to comment further to Hollywood journalist, who also reached out to the Church of Scientology.

