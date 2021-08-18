[News] Terror Tram and more unveiled for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Courtesy Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywoodunearths his remains Halloween horror nights line-up featuring the return of the legendary Streetcar of Terror, featuring The Ultimate Purge and the spooky Halloween maze 4: The Return of Michael Myers, as well asticket salesfor the RIP Tour and multi-night tours. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Thursday, September 9, and runs on select nights through Sunday, October 31.

New ticket options, including RIP Tour, Ultimate Fear, and Frequent Fear passes, deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience at this year’s most extreme and immersive Halloween event, as fans will be terrified and entertained by many. new mazes, Terror Tram, fear zones, theme park attractions and hip hop show.

Based on the hit film franchise Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, Tram of Terror: The Ultimate Purgetakes guests on a nightmarish journey into the world ofThe purgeas they try to survive the night along the famous Universal Backlot. The annual tradition of The Purge is an overnight event where all crimes are legal; however, like the last movieThe purge foreverportrayed, members of an underground movement believe The Purge should be daily and plan to overtake America through a relentless campaign of chaos and slaughter.

Guests will be hunted down at every turn in thelabyrinth, based on the classic slasher from Trancas International Films. With his haunting white mask and signature steel knife, the relentless Myers is ready to resume his killing spree and terrorize the people of Haddonfield as he tracks down his niece Jamie for revenge.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds of horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by the most compelling horror properties of television and movies.

This year’s disturbing lineup also includes:

The Haunting of Hill House, based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller.

based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller. Chainsaw Massacre, a spooky maze with a demented Leatherface and his relentless chainsaw.

a spooky maze with a demented Leatherface and his relentless chainsaw. Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Bride of Lives, inspired by the cinematic monsters of Universal Pictures with an entirely original story about one of the studios’ most infamous creatures. GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for The Labyrinth and the Fear Zone.

inspired by the cinematic monsters of Universal Pictures with an entirely original story about one of the studios’ most infamous creatures. GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for The Labyrinth and the Fear Zone. The Exorcist Maze will possess guests as they experience the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

Maze will possess guests as they experience the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother. The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original conceptual maze inspired by the most formidable creatures of Greek mythology.

is an original conceptual maze inspired by the most formidable creatures of Greek mythology. The walking dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by popular AMC television series.

a fully immersive journey inspired by popular AMC television series. An award-winning hip hop dance teamJabbawockeezis back with nightly performances of his high-energy show featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, enhanced with special effects and thrilling music.

All-new fear zones designed to taunt, terrorize, and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one spooky maze to another will come to life throughout the theme park with these spooky experiences:

Universal monsters: Silver Scream Queenz, next to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female fear zone with The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Draculas Daughter and She-Wolf of London.

next to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, Chainsaw rangers is an evil gang of maniacs armed with chainsaws who strike down those who enter Halloween Horror Nights.

New York Street becomesCity of demonswhere bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubbers roam the night in search of their next victims.

In addition to the Halloween Horror Nights Mazes, guests can also enjoy certain theme park attractions that will be open during the course of the event, including Jurassic WorldThe Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Revenge of The MummyThe Ride, Transformers: The Ride3D and The Simpsons Ride.

Tickets are available onHollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com, and tickets purchased online offer customers early entry with entry starting at 6:00 p.m. each night of Halloween Horror Nights. Advance purchase is recommended as event nights should be full.

The dates of the event are: September 9-12, October 16-19, 23-26, 30 and 1-3 October, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.

The following highlights all of the Halloween Horror Nights tickets now available for purchase:

General admission : entry for a single night at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Express : Entrance to Halloween Horror Nights and unique express access to each maze, merry-go-round and attraction

Universal Express Unlimited : Single night entry to Halloween Horror Nights and unlimited express access to each maze, merry-go-round and attraction

Day / night ticket : after 2 p.m. entry to the theme park and same day entry to Halloween Horror Nights

Day / Night Ticket + Universal Express : after 2 p.m., theme park entry and one-time express access to each ride and attraction, plus same-day Halloween Horror Nights entry with one-time express access to each maze, merry-go-round and attraction

Ultimate pass of fear : be afraid the 32 nights of Halloween Horror Nights

Frequent fear pass : visit up to 26 selected nights during the seasonal event

RIP visit :Groups can scare in style with the RIP Tour offering unique experiences and photo opportunities with a VIP guide, trolley transportation, valet parking, gourmet dining in the VIP dining room as well as unlimited access at Universal Express to mazes and attractions.

Click onherefor more information on each type of ticket and for general conditions.

For exciting updates and exclusive Halloween Horror Nights content, visitHollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com, like Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood onFacebook; to pursue@HorrorNights#UniversalHHNonInstagram,TwitterandSnapchat; and watch the terror come to life onYouTube Halloween Horror Nights.

The event also comes to life atOrlando Universal Resortwho is celebrating 30 years of fear this year.

