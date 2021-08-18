R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex crimes charges in federal trial





Kelly, a singer whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces several counts, including racketeering with underlying charges that include child sexual exploitation, kidnapping and sex trafficking of women. and girls. He pleaded not guilty to all counts. Kelly had previously been tried in 2008 on child pornography charges in Illinois, but was acquitted.

Pleadings begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks. Twelve anonymous jurors – seven men and five women – and six alternates were selected last week. They will be the only members of the public to have an in-person view of the trial, after U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled not to allow members of the public or the media into the courtroom, in part because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that for decades Kelly preyed on women and girls who dreamed of meeting a superstar, and that his associates were part of a criminal enterprise that drew victims to the singer where some were sexually assaulted and sometimes filmed. be abused.

It was a breathtaking fall from grace for the Grammy-winning 54-year-old artist, who, after traveling the world for decades, has spent the past two years at federal facilities in Illinois and New York. awaiting trial since his arrest in July 2019. Kelly also faces federal charges of child pornography and obstruction in the Northern District of Illinois, as well as state charges on several counts. aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Now, facing decades in prison if convicted on the gravest charges, Kelly has spent the past few months shuffling his legal team and attempting to prepare for the trial of his life during a pandemic while battling for do it because of his illiteracy, his lawyers say. The singer’s funds have been “depleted,” defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told court during a hearing earlier this month. “We believe that when the facts and evidence are presented, they will fall in Mr. Kelly’s favor,” defense attorney Thomas Farinella told CNN. For the accusers, a “heartbreaking” experience For Kelly’s accusers, who saw her acquittal in 2008, the months leading up to Kelly’s federal trial in Brooklyn were difficult. Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta-based attorney, represents several accusers and their families who he says are involved in cases in other districts. He said those accusers, some of whom he does not name at the moment, fear further attempts to obstruct justice by Kelly and his associates. “They’re understandably nervous, but they’ve been focused on getting justice for a long time, so they’re ready,” Griggs told CNN. “There is certainly this fear that the facilitators will do things to try to obstruct justice. But we trust the evidence and we trust the jury.” Allegations that Kelly and his associates obstructed justice surrounding his 2008 trial weigh on the minds of some accusers. A federal indictment filed in Illinois in 2019 describes some of those charges, including indicting Kelly of persuading an anonymous minor to give false testimony to a federal grand jury in Illinois in 2002. Prosecutors ultimately said the minor testified that Kelly did not have sex with her, and that she was not the person shown in a sexually explicit video. This video was the focus of Kelly’s 2008 trial, and the minor ultimately decided not to testify at the time. Timothy and JonJelyn Savage, who say their ex-daughter Joycelyn still identifies as one of Kelly’s girlfriends, are represented by Griggs, who says they are associated with the Illinois federal case against Kelly . While they are not part of the Kelly case in New York City, they still hope to go to Brooklyn federal court and see the trial unfold, even though courthouse restrictions mean they will be sitting in a court room. courtroom different from Kelly and will not be able to see Kelly in person. “The upcoming trial for many may be a spectacle, but for us it is the opportunity to find a solution,” the Indians said in a statement to CNN. “After five years of constant struggles, mental breakdowns and dead ends to get our daughter back, it is our responsibility as parents to present ourselves and be present for other mothers and fathers in similar circumstances so as not to not give up hope. We trust the United States The prosecutor’s office alongside the justice system will be fair and honest with the content of this trial. “ CNN has contacted an attorney for Joycelyn Savage for comment. In a video released by TMZ in 2017, she said: “… I am absolutely fine. I am happy where I am and everything is going well for me.” For the accusers who are supposed to testify, it will likely be a baffling experience. Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor who secured a conviction against Keith Raniere, the leader of the sectarian group Nxivm, for racketeering and sex trafficking in 2019 at the same courthouse where Kelly will be tried, knows what it’s like to be prepare these survivors to face and testify against their abuser. “It will always be one of the most painful experiences for anyone who has been a victim of crime, to stand on the stand, have to relive the pain of what you have been through and, when it is, d ‘literally having someone come over and try to call you a liar and try to attack you,’ Penza told CNN. But, she says, the accusers should be convinced that this federal case is different from the state trial for which Kelly was able to get an acquittal in 2008, after a key witness refused to testify “Having the RICO (racketeering) charge, in particular, allows prosecutors to really give that aerial view over a long period of time at a very high level of who R. Kelly and his company are, and the types of crimes they committed, committed and the way they committed those crimes – it’s a very different case, “said Penza. “You have a lot more evidence coming in that can corroborate what the victims are saying.” What we can see at the trial of R. Kelly There is a mountain of evidence that should be presented at trial, including videos of alleged abuse and testimonies from victims and former associates of Kelly. Prosecutors hope to convince jurors Kelly was the head of an incorporated criminal “enterprise” people who served as managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants, runners and members of his entourage for the singer. “The objectives of the Enterprise were to promote the music of R. Kelly and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sex with Kelly,” one of the reports reads. Brooklyn federal indictments. Several charges allege that Kelly sexually abused underage girls and filmed these incidents in the years following her acquittal in 2008. Kelly’s attorneys said in an Aug. 6 filing that the government’s request to admit additional evidence relating to uncharged acts was an attempt to “further pile up” excessive amounts of unnecessary evidence. “The government has done nothing but put together a series of events spanning more than three decades in an attempt to create an irrefutable mirage of guilt against Mr. Kelly that will prevent him from benefiting a fair trial, ”says Farinella’s case and lawyer Nicole Blank Becker say. There are also former Kelly associates – who were arrested and pleaded guilty to crimes related to the alleged threat or harassment of Kelly’s accusers – who could cooperate with the government. Among them, Richard Arline, who allegedly offered $ 500,000 to an anonymous witness in May 2020 “in exchange for not continuing to cooperate with the government against Kelly”, according to a criminal complaint. Arline pleaded guilty in February to one count of corruption and is expected to be sentenced at a later date. Prosecutors did not respond to requests for comment about whether he should testify in Kelly’s New York trial. An Arline lawyer did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. “At no time did Mr. Kelly have anything to do with the actions taken by Arline,” Farinella told CNN. Prosecutors allege Kelly had rules that many women and girls he had sex with had to follow. Some were not allowed to leave their rooms – even to go to the bathroom or to eat – without getting Kelly’s permission. Some had to wear loose clothing when they were not with Kelly and were not allowed to look at other men. Many must have called Kelly “Papa”, according to the complaint. “If you isolate people, if you don’t allow them to use the toilet without permission, those are things that completely drain you of any agency,” Penza told CNN. But Penza said that for survivors of Kelly’s alleged abuse, being able to appear in federal court and testify against him could finally give them their power back.

