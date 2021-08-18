Last Airbender Live-Action Zuko Actor Reacts To Being Chosen





Actor Dallas Liu has said he is honored to play the role of Zuko in the Netflix live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Dallas actor Liu shares excitement over being cast in Netflix live-actionAvatar: The Last Airbenderadaptation. Liu was chosen as Zuko, the Prince of the Fire Nation in exile determined to restore his honor by capturing the legendary Avatar. The hit original Nickelodeon animated series on which Netflix’s live-action adaptation will be based, ran from 2005 to 2008.Avatar: The Last Airbendertold the story of a world divided into four different nations: the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, the Water Tribe and the Air Nomads. The world was in harmony until the Fire Nation attacked other nations, which necessitated the long lost -Avatar, the only being able to restore balance to the world. Netflix recently announced the maincast for live actionAvatar: The Last Airbenderadaptation,but a filming start date has yet to be confirmed.

What made Zuko such a great character in the original animated series was his incredibly satisfying journey from Season 1 to the series finale. Initially, Zuko’s sole goal was to redeem himself from his father, Fire Lord Ozai, after Ozai banished Zuko from the Fire Nation. The only way to do that was to capture the Avatar for the Fire Nation. However, thanks to the wisdom of Uncle Iroh of Zuko and Zuko’s own experiences in other nations, the exiled Fire Nation Prince realized he was on the wrong side. Once Avatar Aang’s greatest enemy, Zuko’s choice to become the Avatar’s ally and fight his father was one of the best moments of the series. Related: The Future Of Avatar Explained: New Last Airbender Movies & TV Shows Recent Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsfilm premiere, Liu, who also has a role inShang-Chi, expressed his joy at his casting in theAvatar: The Last AirbenderAdapted from Netflix. When a reporter asked himVariety what it feels like to be in the upcoming series, Liu said it was a “great honorplay zuko“and added, “I’m just excited to give her all I got. ”Liu also admitted that fans have long been waiting for moreTO JUMPcontent and said it “definitely won’t let them down. “ Although it was probably unintentional, Liu’s use of the word “honor” to describe how he felt about his casting as Zuko took pleasure inAvatar: The Last AirbenderFans. After all, one could argue that “honor” unofficially became Zuko’s catchphrase on the show, especially in the first season (to the point where Zuko said: “I must restore my honorwas hilariously mocked in the universe.) While Zuko’s original voice actor Dante Basco did a great job portraying Zuko in the animated series, it will still be exciting to see the action in direct from Liu play the role. The nextAvatar: The Last AirbenderThe Netflix adaptation has a huge legacy to match fans of the original series. Hopefully the adaptation does justice to the story of Zuko and the Avatar team.Avatar: The Last Airbenderdid such a beautiful job building a world with complex and imperfect characters that were easy to research, so it will be interesting to see how the live-action adaptation honors the animated series that has captured the hearts of fans around the world. Next: Avatar: How Aang & Zuko Are Related Explained Source: Variety Star Wars: Visions trailer reveals new Force powers and Boba Fett anime



