Ordway to require vaccination or negative COVID test for members of the public – Twin Cities

Members of the public will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours before attending an event when the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts reopens in September. The Arts Partnership, made up of organizations that perform at the Ordway – Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club – made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Masks will also be required for all guests inside the room, except when eating or drinking in the halls, according to an Arts Partnership press release. All September Artistic Partnership events will have a reduced capacity to allow for distancing. The September shows will be the first at the Ordway in 18 months. The highly transmissible delta variant of the virus prompted the Arts Partnership to make the decision now, said Christine Sagstetter, interim president and chief financial officer of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The four partners were united in their decision, she said. The SPCO opens its season on September 10 at the Ordway Concert Hall, and the Arts Partnership wanted to give members of the public time to make their decision, Sagstetter said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the right thing to do right now,” Sagstetter said. The situation is fluid, she added, “and we will continue to monitor it”. Proof of vaccination includes bringing a physical card or showing a digital photo of your vaccination card, according to the Ordway website. Proof of a negative test result includes providing a printed or digital copy of your test results. Ticket holders showing symptoms of COVID-19 or not meeting these new requirements will be able to redeem their tickets or request a refund. The SPCO has scheduled concerts at the Ordway on September 10-11, September 17-18 and September 24-25. Comedian Max Jobrani will perform on September 19. The Ordway joins other entertainment venues, including First Avenue and the Cedar Cultural Center, in requiring proof of vaccination before attending a show. A spokesperson for the Guthrie Theater said Tuesday that the Minneapolis Theater is working on details of its policies and plans to announce an update next week. A spokesperson for the Hennepin Theater Trust said on Tuesday: “As this is an ever-changing situation, we were reviewing all public health guidelines so that we could use the safest protocols for our guests, our staff. , our artists and our crews. As we take additional steps to the efforts already in place, we will share this information with our audience and ticket holders ahead of their scheduled attendance. “ For more information on security protocols and recent security enhancements for Ordways sites, visit Ordway.org/Reopening.

