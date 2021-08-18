Actor Suriyas Advocates For Interest Relief From Income Tax Rejected By Madras HC | Chennai News





CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to waive interest on income tax slapped on actor Suriya between 2007 and 2009.

Suriya, in his petition, claimed that he had been the subject of harassment from IT managers for some time. In October 2010, the ministry searched his office and residence and issued an assessment order a year later for 2007-08 and 2008-09. The actor’s lawyer argued that the obligation to pay unfair dues would cause hardship for the actor and was asked to pay interest unfairly and cited earlier judgments by Madras HC in similar cases.

In its response, the IT department argued that the actor failed to meet three conditions set out in Section 220 (2A) of the Income Tax Act to avail himself of the interest waiver. This is not a case where regular assessment has been successful. A search operation was carried out on the premises of the actors, on the basis of which the evaluation orders were issued. There was non-cooperation on the part of the petitioner. Even in such circumstances, the petitioner did not intend to pay the interest on the basis of the claim, the lawyer said.

In such cases, the assessed person is required to pay interest and, subsequently, is free to file a request for interest waiver, the lawyer said. Although assessment orders were passed in 2011, a request for waiver of interest was not filed until 2017. Once the tax request has not been satisfied, the ministry has the right to claim interest under section 220 (2A) of the Income Tax Act, the lawyer said.

Citing an officials report which showed the actor took more than 45 days to file a tax return after the search, Judge SM Subramaniam said he did not cooperate in completing the assessment. The conduct of the appraisee throughout the income tax proceedings is vital in seeking the waiver of interest, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

