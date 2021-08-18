The hitmakers behind Crown Shy kick off the Sky-High Fine Dining Restaurant saga in the Financial District

Plenty of restaurants have opened in New York City this summer, emboldened by the city’s vaccination-fueled revival, but Saga, the long-awaited dining establishment of acclaimed Crown Shy duo James Kent and Jeff Katz is still keen to get it all out. alone. The Tasting Menu Restaurant, located on the 63rd floor of 70 Pine Street, a 970-foot-tall skyscraper in the Financial District, aims to redraw the boundaries of what fine dining looks like with a capital F in New York City when from its opening in August. 25.

Kent and Katz, both industry veterans who have spent more than two decades building careers at top Michelin-rated institutions like Eleven Madison Park and Del Posto, respectively, see Saga as their most avant-garde interpretation of the gastronomy.

Their new leadership begins with the establishments’ breathtaking location. The restaurant stylized as SAGA, an acronym for the children’s names Kent and Katzs is located in a former private apartment built for the oil industry titan Henry latham doherty in the mid-1900s. The duo kept the space scarce to still feel like an apartment, with the 16-table dining areas spread across several rooms that open onto intimate outdoor terraces that diners are encouraged to explore for a while. their meal.

A bar where customers will be greeted after stepping down from the elevator on the 63rd floor.

We’ve really tried to go with this idea that it’s kind of like you come to our house, and our house is pretty pretty, Katz says. We did well and we invite you to our house.

Works of art by Jean-Michel Basquiat hang on the wall of one of the Sagas dining rooms on the ground floor of the restaurant. Sagas Overstory cocktail bar, run by bar manager Harrison Ginsberg.

Dish from fluke Sagas. Natalie Black / Saga

In keeping with the more relaxed vibe of having company for dinner, diners will not receive a printed list of dishes or options for the tasting menu at $ 245 per person (which includes a starter drink from the bar) . There will be a few decisions discussed at the start of the shellfish or finfish meal; a favorite dessert but a large part of the menu will be decided by the kitchen. The seven to ten course dinner, designed by Kent, is a story-filled exploration of the things that are really important to me and that I have learned in my life, he says. A first luck lesson served in six ways, for example, is a nod to Kent’s childhood spent trapping crabs, fishing for clams, and fishing on a family barge on Long Island.

Several of the dishes are Moroccan, including a common tagine served as part of a poultry class and a tea set made from a mint tea that Kent’s father, who grew up in Tangier, Morocco , has prepared my whole life, says Kent. . Saga marks the first time Kent publicly embraces his North African origins. His full name is Jamal James Kent, but he started putting James Kent on his resume when he applied for cooking jobs after 9/11.

This is my opportunity here not to hide too much behind the shadow of my pseudonym and to kind of tell authentic stories, says Kent.

As diners weave their way between the dining rooms and outdoor terraces, exploring the space and eating their way through the Sagas menu, Kent and Katz try to figure out which typical gastronomic rules are right and wrong for their restaurant. . Mundane and easily overlooked background music has been replaced by Chance the Rapper and Frank Ocean; there is no strict dress code or white tablecloths; the dining room staff are not positioned rigidly in the room with their hands behind their backs. I think what people want more than ever are real people, on the service side, Katz says. People want real humans and real interaction. The space was designed by NYC MN, the same company that worked on Crown Shy and other well-known New York restaurants including Cote and Nami Nori.

But there are a few fine dining tenants who won’t be broken: the waiters always carry only two dishes at a time, and the plates are always served and cleaned on the same side at the table. The pair continue to go back and forth about whether to serve their meals at each table only when everyone in the group is seated.

The more relaxed approach became something of a signature for the partners, who first found success at Crown Shy with hip-hop. playlists in the dining room, clean uniforms for the staff and a simple, stellar menu that earned the restaurant a Michelin star after its first year.

At Saga, Kent and Katz hope the similar, nuanced style of service paired with deeply personal cuisine eaten in a unique apartment overlooking the city will add to a more comfortable dining experience that is more like their generation. than that of their predecessors on four floors, more than 60 floors.

Saga will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting August 25. Until September 15, reservations are only open to American Express cardholders.



