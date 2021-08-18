Richa Chadha calls Bollywood an imaginary address: “Here people need you to do something harmful to you”





Actor Richa Chadha, who has delivered commendable performances in films such as Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! among other things, never mince words when it comes to expressing his thoughts in public. Recently, the actor took to social media to challenge some people in Bollywood who were misleading freshmen in the industry.

Speaking to Instagram, the actor said that “Bollywood” was just an “imaginary address,” and she too was made to believe anything in her film industry debut because she was ” naive “. “’Bollywood’, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that is detrimental to you / your health / your career, they will tell you how good it is for you and be sure you believe them. I believed them when I was naive, “the 34-year-old actor wrote. Richa Chadha wrote a long post on Instagram. She continued: “Some reporters will write lengthy articles about how nepotism is ruining the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and denouncing any self-taught professional in their mediocre writing, under pretext of “freedom of expression”. “ The actress, who also wowed critics and audiences with her role in her first web series Inside Edge, warned the film industry against “assaulting” digital platforms if they don’t “reform faster. “. She concluded: “Must reform faster, if it is to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Please smell the coffee. A few days ago, Chadha has become the target of social media trolls for supporting Shilpa Shetty after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. She said women are always blamed for men’s mistakes. We made it a national sport by blaming women for the mistakes men made in their lives. Glad she continued, read Chad’s tweet. On the work side, the actor will soon be seen in the Voot Candy series and the third season of his Amazon Prime Video show Inside Edge. She will also soon start working on Fukrey’s third film.

