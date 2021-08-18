Entertainment
Local actor Rose challenged
Performers continue to find innovative ways to participate in new shows during the pandemic, including online streaming pieces like Pageant.
Richmond-raised actor Nick Rose is one of six male actors who play women competing for the title of Miss Glamouress. The show airs online from the Kay Meek Arts Center in West Vancouver tomorrow (August 18) and August 25 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
A former student of Whiteside and McRoberts Elementary Schools, Rose thanks her Grade 7 teacher, Ms. T, for kicking off her stage debut.
(She) wrote a musical for her class each year to play for the whole school, says Rose. I got picked for the lead role, and the moment I got on stage, I knew I wanted to be an actor. Ms. T really inspired me and pushed me in the right direction.
Rose did most of her theatrical work in Alberta after graduating from MacEwan University in Edmonton. He has worked for the Mayfield Dinner Theater, the Freewill Shakespeare Festival and the Citadel Theater.
A top for me should be Canada the Musical, which is a show I did in Canmore and Banff. Ninety minutes of Canadian music history how can you go wrong? We would see hundreds of people from all over the world and even across language barriers music can bring people together. I think that’s one of the many magical and timeless things about music and musical theater. Music can transcend so many barriers and bring communities together, says Rose.
Rose describes Pageant as a lot of fun and filled with an incredible amount of joy.
At the heart of it all is setting goals and doing what it takes to achieve them. But it’s also a question of balance, he says. The show revolves around this competition, this competition where the stakes are intense and high, but woven of clever pieces of comedy and lightness.
He describes his character, Miss Deep South, as motivated. Although she has a traditional mindset, Rose says there are times throughout the show where she might not want things to be that way.
She has been training her entire life for this competition and winning is the only thing she considered on her mind. It has been interesting to portray a character who is so deeply rooted in this outdated way of thinking.
And following the challenges faced by the theater industry, Rose says working on a show brought a collective sigh of relief and a sense of coming home.
We spent a year and a half locked at home singing and dancing in the mirror and honing our craft, but there is magic that happens when you are in a room with talented, like-minded people and that you have the opportunity to collaborate on a theatrical work of art, he says.
The show is broadcast live only without an in-person presence, which Rose says is a scary feeling. This requires the actors to mobilize more energy and efforts, he adds.
We rely on each other a lot more, I think. It forces you to trust a lot more. You have to be confident that what you are doing at that time will be read directly by the public.
For more information on Pageant, or to purchase tickets, click here.
