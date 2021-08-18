Entertainment
Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid regrets making the movie and says “people don’t even talk about what I did” | Bollywood
Actor Sahil Vaid said he shouldn’t have done Shershaah because he wasn’t convinced about the role he was offered. He also said he made the film as a sign of gratitude to Dharma Productions.
Actor Sahil Vaid, who appears as Vikram Batra’s best friend Sunny in the recently released film Shershaah, said he grudgingly shot the film and was disappointed that “people weren’t even talking” of his work in the film.
In an interview, Sahil Vaid thanked Dharma Productions for engaging him in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, and said he would have preferred to play a soldier in Shershaah, based on the hero’s life from Kargil’s War, Captain Vikram. Batra.
He told Zoom: “I kind of figured it was a very small role and I didn’t really want to play that role. I went to the director and told him to give me a role in uniform. I would really love to play a soldier, no one has seen me in such roles and I really want to do these battle scenes, but the director was convinced that I was in the best position to play Sunny. I have to a lot to Dharma. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and it was kind of for me to say thank you. “
He said that although the film has been released, the supporting actors are not appreciated for their work. He continued, “Shershaah came out and the reviews are pouring in. People are talking about the movie, but no one is talking about these remarkable actors who really gave their support to this movie. There are some really amazing actors who worked in this movie. , put their egos aside and opted for smaller roles agreed to do small roles because they wanted to pay homage to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That’s why I made this movie too and now I realize that I shouldn’t have made this movie, people don’t even talk about what I did in the movie.
Also Read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan Wanted Aayush Sharma As Shershaah Vikram Batra, Hopes This Would Be His First Movie
Sahil Vaid also appeared in a supporting role in the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film, Dil Bechara. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-produced by Karan Johar, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role.
