These Bollywood cyclists will capsize you

Today we have listed four beautiful Bollywood hunks on a bike that will give us some major goals for a long ride Bollywood is all about style, action and romance. And our heroes knew it all, especially when they’re on their bikes donning leader jackets, all of the above are covered. Here are these four Bollywood bikers with their nasty machines. Vicky Kaushal: Fans love her for this style and talent. Check out this photo of him wearing his black cruiser bike. The fashion for him is to make a rampage! Vicky is currently making headlines for her alleged secret relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. Sidharth Malhotra: Since the release of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra, who played Captain Vikram Batra, has been all the rage on social media. His fans and media are going gaga over his performance in the film. Check out his biker look that can easily make your heart beat as he puts his hands on his machine with absolute finesse. Ranbir Kapoor: In the movie Roy, we saw him ride a bike like a pro. Kapoor’s calm demeanor coupled with this looks like a dark spell. Ranbir has Shamshera and Animal in her kitten. And currently in the news because of his relationship with Alia Bhatt. Vikrant Massey: His recent Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu has been appreciated by his fans and critics. Vikrant becomes the favorite of directors because of his talent and personality. Discover his biker look, giving new dimensions to style, class and attitude.

