Hollywood Pantages Theater opens for the first time in 17 months for ‘Hamilton’





The Hollywood Pantages Theater opened for the first time in 17 months on Tuesday for the opening night of the award-winning musical “Hamilton”. The theater opened with new COVID-19 security protocols in place. Guests and employees must wear masks at all times, and performers, employees and all customers must be vaccinated to enter the building and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. “It is extremely important that after 523 days we can finally end the extended intermission. We have upgraded our HVAC system with filters. We have increased the outside air to its maximum. and finally, we have the mobile tickets for a contactless experience, ”said Jeff Loeb, general manager of the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Tuesday night’s show was sold out and the excitement was palpable. “Just being here I got chills. I was like I’m back and it’s open! It’s a comeback to something heartwarming because I love going to see theater in live and when it closed, I actually had tickets to see a different show and couldn’t go, so I was really devastated, ”said Stephanie Cheng. Dina Slye and her family were also thrilled to attend Hamilton’s opening night. Slye couldn’t wait to enjoy the show with his niece, Skylar Hope Talley. “For me it’s a great story and it’s fun and the kids don’t understand that they actually enjoy the story. I’m just super excited and haven’t been out for a long time so it’s just exciting.” , Slye said. Slye said she was relieved of the safety protocols in place and proof of vaccination. Receive your best stories daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And get late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. “You have people at high risk [of contracting COVID] so that we can always have fun and have fun protecting people, ”Slye said. Debbie Wilson agreed and is also happy that new rules are in place. “I like that everyone has to be vaccinated, so when you take off your mask to eat or drink, at least everyone here is fully vaccinated, which helps people feel comfortable,” Wilson said. . Tickets are on sale for all performances between August 17, 2021 and January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement, and prices range from $ 55 to $ 195 with a number of bonuses starting at $ 369. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $ 10 orchestra seats for all performances. Tickets can be purchased link here, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-982-2787.

