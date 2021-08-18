Akshay-Lara: Bollywood’s LONG-LASTING JODI – Films Rediff.com

Did you know that Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta have appeared in no less than 12 films?

They share such a comfortable bond, from his first film Andaaz 18 years ago, it’s no wonder that Akshay gave her a fascinating role in The lower end of the bell.

Lara returns to the cinema three years after her last outing Welcome to New York.

And now she’s playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a role she seems to have worked hard for.

Joginder Tuteja looks back on their many films together.

Andaaz

Right after being crowned Miss Universe in 2000, Lara Dutta signed a movie with Miss World of the same year Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

Producer Suneel Darshan had a casting shot in this love triangle directed by Raj Kanwar.

The musical was a success and started a good professional partnership as well as a friendship between Lara and Akshay.

Aan: men at work

Although they’ve done a lot of movies together, Akshay and Lara haven’t been romantically paired up against each other in most of them.

Andaaz, then Aan: men at work, are the only two films where they have been paired.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film was a dramatic affair about the cop-gangster clash, and the romance between the two actors was a side plot.

Chalo Dilli

When Lara became a producer with Chalo Dilli, she roped to Akshay for a special appearance.

The film was essentially a date between Vinay Pathak, who was playing the lead role, and her.

Blue

A multi-crore extravaganza by director Tony D’Souza, Blue was an action-adventure film.

Lara was paired with Sanjay Dutt, not Akshay.

Full house

The first part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s superhit Full house the franchise starred Akshay and Lara.

The principal lady of Akshay was Deepika Padukone while Lara played the role of the wife of Riteish Deshmukh.

Lara had an entertaining role as she showed off her comedic skills.

As was the case with the Full house franchise, while Akshay and Riteish (with Chunky Pandey) were consistent until the fourth installment, the main ladies have changed.

Singh is Bliing

When Akshay did Singh is Bliing, he remembered roping up Lara for a comedic role, even though Amy Jackson was the main lady.

As a bimbo who exhibited her comedic timing, Lara had a blast in this entertainment directed by Prabhudeva.

Dosti: friends forever

After Andaaz, Suneel Darshan directed Dosti: friends forever, repeated Lara and Akshay and added Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol to the cast.

Kareena was chosen opposite Akshay while Lara was seen opposite Bobby.

Khakee

A police drama, Khakee was a brilliant thriller by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor.

While Aishwarya Rai played a negative role, Lara sizzled in the article number Aisa Jadoo Dala Re.

Human

A film that didn’t make a big splash when it was released and hasn’t found much importance over the years, Insaan given the reconciliation of Khakee trio, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor.

The film starred Esha Deol facing Akshay while Lara was seen facing Devgn.

Bhagam Bhag

Was she a con artist or genuine?

Was she dead or alive?

Was she mentally unbalanced or was she pretending?

Lara played a horny role in the Priyadarshan film Bhagam Bhag, where she was paired up opposite Akshay.

Giant

Akshay and Lara gave their voices for Giant, the Hindi version of the Thai animated film Khan Kluay.

A film that featured the elephants as key protagonists, Akshay appeared briefly in the film as the narrator and was the Blue Elephant. Giant‘S voice.

Lara presented Sonia as a cute pink elephant.