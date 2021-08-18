Entertainment
Will Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani end up together? Krishna Shroff spills the beans; says: ‘They are extremely close, Disha is like an older sister’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have long been supposed to be together and everything suggests it, from the vacations they take off in each other’s company to their palpable chemistry every time they’re glued to the screen to speak. than their body language with each other. However, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always kept a firm silence on their relationship without ever denying it, leading their fans to question when they would make it official and whether or not they would finally end up together. Well, we’ve finally got some drugs inside for you on this and it’s coming straight from the mouth of the horse Ergo Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.
Opening the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani equation, Krishna Shroff said: It’s up to them to speak (if they end up together). I know they are extremely close and the industry they are in makes it a bit difficult to have very genuine and real people around you. See, it’s up to them to speak, like I said. I just know they are extremely close and through him (Tiger) she (Disha) and I have become very close as well.
Explaining how she became very attached to Disha and how they gang up on Tiger, added Krishna, Disha has been a great friend. She has been very close to the family for at least seven years now. And when the three of us hang out Disha, Tiger and I Disha and I always gang up on him. She and I support each other and constantly tease him. I keep saying she’s like the older sister I never had. She’s a few months younger than me, but I feel like she’s older than me because she always gives me such great advice.
Well, there you go, you at least know more about the Tiger and Disha bond than what you were doing before reading this article, right?
