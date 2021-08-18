Chinese Hollywood box office hopes to darken as fewer tent poles get releases – The Hollywood Reporter

Chinese films garnered record box office revenues from theaters in their country in 2021, but Hollywood ticket revenues in the Middle Empire remain mostly in the doldrums. Now, a delta variant epidemic, rampant piracy, and unpredictable political challenges are clouding the US film industry’s hopes of a year-end return to China, which is by far the world’s largest theatrical market. .

Chinese-language films have not only recovered from the darker days of the pandemic, but taken overall, they are performing better than ever. Local titles, led by huge hits like Beijing Culture’s Hi Mom ($ 822.1 million) and Bona Film Group Chinese doctors ($ 197 million), collectively earned $ 3.9 billion at the Chinese box office from Jan.1 to July 31, much better than the pre-pandemic baseline years of 2018 and 2019, when sales for the same period were $ 3.8 billion and $ 2.9 billion respectively, according to data collected by consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

However, Hollywood imports have hardly seen the same recovery in China. In 2021, films from imported US studios had earned just $ 700 million as of July 31, down 66% from sales in the same period in 2019 ($ 2.1 billion) and down 61% compared to 2018 ($ 1.8 billion).

Overall, China’s annual box office is down 15% in the first seven months of 2021, from $ 5.5 billion in 2019 to $ 4.7 billion this year, with a decline of total sales of Hollywood products representing almost all of the shortfall.

The biggest problem, analysts say, is simply the shortage of products. Release delays linked to the pandemic meant that few US films hit Chinese screens in the first half of the year. And Beijing’s film regulators’ usual blackout on foreign film releases during the summer film peak period has been stricter and longer than usual out of respect for this year’s politically high-profile 100th anniversary. of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. In total, only 13 titles from US revenue-sharing studios have been released in China so far in 2021, compared to 22 titles released in late July 2019 and 26 during the same period of 2018.

The last American film to be released in China was that of Sony Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue on June 11 (it grossed $ 30.7 million), and the only Hollywood movie to get a release date since has been Disney / Pixar Luca, scheduled for August 20. The backlog of tents awaiting release dates as China’s summer blackout in Hollywood ends includes: Black Widow, Jungle cruise and free guy; and Warner Bros’ Space Jam: a new legacy and The suicide squad. Disney and Marvel are fast approaching Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, whose opening in the United States and most of the world’s major markets on September 3, also remains unplanned in China.

The few American tents that have opened in China this year have demonstrated that the Chinese public, regardless of growing nationalist sentiment in the country, remains ready to embrace the heavy-lifting Hollywood spectacle. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong won $ 135.4 million in China in March, followed by Universal F9: The quick saga, which debuted on May 21 and grossed $ 203.8 million.

But the recent spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in China has many local industry players on edge. Beijing’s aggressive “zero COVID” policy means large swathes of the country’s service sector, including movie theaters, are threatened with total closure as soon as a nearby local infection is discovered. So far, drastic measures by Chinese authorities, including testing entire cities and shutting down interprovincial travel, have failed to completely eliminate the Delta variant. As of August 13, locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been discovered in half of China’s 26 provinces and reached 878 infections in total, more than double the 390 cases recorded for the entire month of July, according to data released daily. by the National Health Commission of China. .

“The impact of the ongoing pandemic cannot be underestimated,” said Rance Pow, president of Artisan Gateway, who notes that nearly 3,500 theaters have recently been closed in China as a precautionary measure related to the spread of the Delta variant. “We will closely monitor the local management of the current epidemic, as well as the developing publication schedule, to detect signs of a turnaround at the end of the year,” he adds.

But even assuming the emergence of a favorable release schedule and the complete local elimination of the Delta variant – the big two ifs – all currently unreleased Hollywood products face another hurdle that could prove to be just as pernicious. : piracy.

Thanks to Disney and WarnerMedia’s controversial strategy of simultaneously releasing recent tents in theaters and on their in-house streaming services, Disney + and HBO Max, high-definition copies of Black Widow, Space jam, The suicide squad and Jungle cruise have been available for weeks on easy-to-access Chinese hacking networks.

Further darkening the overall earnings outlook, Disney, still the most successful US studio in China, faces obscure political challenges surrounding its final two Marvel superhero pillars for 2021 – the franchise that has always been by far the most successful. the company’s most bankable product in China. (Avengers: Endgame remains the highest grossing American film of all time with $ 629 million).

by marvel Eternals, set to begin worldwide release in October, is directed by Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who was attacked by nationalist social media accounts earlier this year after an old comment she made in an interview criticizing China as a “place where lies are everywhere” has resurfaced and has gone viral. The outrage that followed led to almost complete local censorship of Zhao’s Oscar for Best Historical Director for Nomadic country.

Shang-Chi, meanwhile, heralds the debut of Marvel’s first Asian superhero, played by Chinese-born actor Simu Liu, with supporting performances from Chinese cinema icons Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Michelle Yeoh. A little like Eternals, local connections that might have seemed like a godsend were only a burden. Users of Chinese social media services have criticized the project for months because of the painful legacy surrounding the character of Fu Manchu, the villain who turns out to be Shang-Chi’s father in the original Marvel comics. Fu Manchu has been criticized for decades as a racist incarnation of the “yellow peril” stereotype. For the next film, Disney is known to have rewritten the character as Wenwu, aka “the Mandarin,” but some Chinese netizens have argued that the film should be boycotted on principle, no matter how fragile the historical connection.

“It has become very easy to offend nationalistic sentiments in China in general,” says Stan Rosen, a professor at USC specializing in the Chinese film industry, “but every time Hollywood makes a movie involving Chinese culture, it really becomes a minefield. ”

He adds: “Of course, no one has seen [Shang-Chi] yet, but Chinese audiences already feel like Hollywood is telling them, “We know how to make a superhero movie about Chinese culture better than you do” – and so the knives are out. ”