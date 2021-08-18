Bollywood buffet closed: Switzerland counts the cost of lost Asian tourism

It is the high summer season at the “Top of Europe” in Switzerland, at an altitude of 3,640 m. However, his Bollywood restaurant is closed.

In normal summer, 70 percent of visitors to this resort on the Jungfrau Alpine Pass would be Asian. Two years ago, 126,000 came from India alone. The Indian buffet at the Bollywood restaurant was more popular than the fondue.

Across Europe, the coronavirus pandemic has hit tourism hard. But because Switzerland has aggressively promoted itself as an Asian tourist destination, Covid-19 has hit Swiss tourism even harder.

Over the past decade, as the rising franc has eroded arrivals from traditional northern European markets to Switzerland, more have come from Asia instead. But with the pandemic now raging in Asia and Chinese international travel all but banned as Beijing has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, Swiss tourism is ready for its second year of crisis. .

“It has been a very difficult time,” says Urs Kessler, managing director of the Jungfraubergbahnen, the company that oversees the cable cars, railways and mountain stations around the Jungfrau. “We have gone from the best year in our history in 2019 to the most serious crisis. ”

Wealthy Switzerland has withstood the economic fallout from the pandemic better than many countries: gross domestic product is expected to increase 3.5% this year according to the Swiss National Bank, after declining only 3% last year. But the tourism sector is the exception.

It accounts for around 3 percent of Swiss GDP and 4.4 percent of jobs, making it one of the country’s most important economic sectors, roughly twice the size of watchmaking.

“The first year of the pandemic will be remembered as a horrible dose for the Swiss tourism industry, ”said Martin Nydegger, Managing Director of Switzerland Tourism. “Overnight stays at the hotel [stays] fell to a level known only during World War II.

This year, Nydegger said, hadn’t been better. Elsewhere in Europe, encouraged by high vaccination rates and the EU’s Covid digital pass, visitors returned to beaches and cities on the continent, giving tourism in countries like Italy and Spain a blow whisk much needed.

But with the Asian market almost closed, Switzerland is still suffering. Nydegger expects overnight stays in Switzerland to fall a further 5% from their 40% drop in 2020. “It could take up to two years to reach the overnight level before the Asian visitor pandemic in Switzerland, ”he said.

It was in the summer of 2019 that Asian visits hit their Peak. That year, Chinese visitors collectively spent 1.8 million overnight stays in Switzerland, up almost 400% from the previous decade and more than the number of people coming from France. Indians spent 793,000 nights in the country, up from 392,000 in 2010.

Some Swiss even fretted there were too many Asian tours. In May, just one company, Jeunesse Global, brought in 12,000 people from China as part of an employee incentive program. Images in the Swiss press showed huge groups of Chinese holidaymakers walking the cobbled streets of Lucerne and walking on the Titlis Glacier.

Chinese tourists in Lucerne in 2019 © Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters



Kessler said Switzerland was ahead of other European countries in recognizing the huge potential market for Asian tourists. He started visiting Asia in 1987 and, before the pandemic, traveled to China and India several times a year to meet with travel agencies.

“For me, globalization only means one thing: participating in growth in Asia,” he said.

Indian tourists are particularly attractive because their peak travel season – usually in the spring – coincides with the low alpine season. In the past, the months between the closure of the slopes and the opening of the hiking trails would have died out for Swiss hoteliers.

So it’s a sign of the times that in the nearby town of Engelberg, famous for its old monastery and another Asian favorite, one of the biggest hotel openings this year has shifted more to the local market.

Almost 90% of people staying at the Kempinski Palace Engelberg, which opened in June, were Swiss. Hotel manager Andreas Magnus expects this high proportion to persist, even as the pandemic abates.

The hotel, renovated with light-colored hardwoods and Modernist touches, aims to appeal to a “Swiss state of mind,” said Magnus, in which sobriety is important. As such, it stands out from some of the other recently opened Swiss luxury hotels, like the Chedi in Andermatt, which purposely target Asian tastes and big budgets.

“At its peak in the 19th century, Engelberg had a dozen top luxury hotels. Tourism in Switzerland has changed a lot since then, but here we want to offer something similar to the experience of people who visited Engelberg, ”said Magnus.

Still, he expects large numbers of Asian visitors to return soon to visit the nearby Titlis Glacier. “I think 2022-2024 will be great years,” he said.

At Jungfrau, they are counting on it. The low attendance in the region over the past six months has led the Jungfraubergbahnen to step up its development plans. Now, Top of Europe visitors will begin their ascent from a sprawling terminal with all the ambiance and shopping of a small airport.

“As we’ve seen in Europe, as soon as people were allowed to travel, they did,” Kessler said. “It will be like that in Asia too. I am optimistic.”