



For allegedly using stolen technology to market lifelike CG characters, Disney risks losing some of its profits to three of its blockbuster films – dead Pool, guardians of the galaxy, and The beauty and the Beast. On Tuesday, a California federal judge dismissed a summary judgment motion filed by Disney regarding the three films. The case has a complicated genesis, but it is carried by Rearden, a Silicon Valley company that claims ownership of a visual effects technology called MOVA that captures the facial performance of an actor in makeup and processes the data in computer generated images. The judge allowed Rearden to go ahead with a copyright claim based on the alleged theft of software from vendor VX’s computers. The summary judgment motion concerned the damages available to Rearden in this matter. Could Rearden establish a causal link between the intellectual property infringement and Disney profits? This means that there is a link between the use of special effects software and the reason consumers buy movie tickets. And is it important for the purposes of the law? United States District Court Judge Jon Tigar explains how Rearden wants to make the case that Disney promoted MOVA as part of its advertising strategies for the films, how directors and actors pushed the technology of tip during the promotion and how the defendant posted YouTube videos about making CG characters like the Beast in The beauty and the Beast. Additionally, the judge acknowledges Rearden’s argument that the software was used to create more empathetic characters, which helped the film’s box office. “This non-speculative evidence supports Rearden’s theory of a causal link between the offense and the profits of The beauty and the Beast, guardians of the galaxy, and dead Pool, writes the judge. “With respect to these films, it would be reasonable for the jury to infer from Rearden’s evidence that the defendants advertised their use of MOVA and used MOVA-based clips in the trailer for the film in order to to generate interest in films and thereby increase film profits. “ The judge adds: “To show a causal link with the indirect benefits, there must be some evidence that the infringing product is a causal factor, but it does not have to be the only causal factor. Disney took issue with the causal link theory as a whole, arguing that there was no support in copyright law for making indirect benefits through these means. By dismissing Disney’s challenge, Tiger highlights what happened during Oracle vs. Google, before this case went to the Supreme Court and helped define copyright issues with respect to computer code. The trial judge in that case reviewed Google’s attempt to prevent a damages expert from testifying about its copying certain code in the Java API for the Android operating system. The judge ruled at the time that Oracle had provided sufficient evidence of a causal link – a little precedent that informs today’s ruling. Although Rearden can shoot for the profits of three films, the judge will not allow the plaintiff to go after the spoils of Terminator: Genisys, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Night at the museum: The secret of the tomb, and The Fantastic Four. Read the full decision here.

